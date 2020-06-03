Some popular Reddit communities go private to protest the platform's hate speech policies

Some of Reddit's most frequented and active subreddit communities are taking part in a collective action this week to protest the platform's hate speech policies and the current police brutality and racism crisis affecting the United States.

The decision follows harsh criticism from former CEO Ellen Pao, who he said on Twitter earlier this week that the company "monetizes white supremacy and hates it all day long." He also said Reddit should have long ago banned r / The_Donald, the controversial pro-Trump subreddit who quarantined last year for repeatedly violating its rules on hate speech and violent rhetoric.

Pao was specifically responding to a post that current CEO and co-founder Steve Huffman released Monday, in which he said the Reddit community "does not tolerate hatred, racism and violence, and while we have work to do to combat them in our platform,quot;. , our values ​​are clear ".

I'm forced to call you: you should have closed the_donald instead of amplifying it and its hatred, racism and violence. Much of what is happening now is at your feet. You can't say BLM when reddit nurtures and monetizes white supremacy and hates it all day long https://t.co/VN5XCiYp5g – Ellen K. Pao (@ekp) June 2, 2020

The protest actions include moderators who privately take popular subreddits and prohibit publishing new posts for a full day or for eight minutes and 46 seconds in honor of George Floyd, the Minnesota black man who was killed by a former police officer from Minneapolis last week.

"The AskReddit moderators have decided to disable the post for 8 minutes and 46 seconds, the time George Floyd was retained by the police, and we will block comments on the front page posts," reads a moderator note posted on r / AskReddit. "We hope that people reading this will take a moment to pause and reflect on what can be done to improve the world."

Floyd's death has sparked outrage worldwide and has led to large-scale protests in every US state. USA And other cities abroad. The violent police and military response in turn has turned the situation into a national crisis.

Some participating subreddits include r / AskReddit, r / NFL and r / EDM, among others. It is unclear how long the subreddits will remain private or will ban new posts.

"Reddit has harbored racists as a policy for years / u / spez," reads the note published by r / NFL moderators, which became private this week. The message is addressed to Huffman, who goes through the Reddit spez. "It has led to a constant fight against racism, increased by the knees that encompassed the Black Lives Matter message."

"Reddit has harbored racists as politics for years."

The r / NFL mods specifically ask Reddit to implement an anti-intolerance policy and to actively remove "heavy participants in hate subreddits through their main account and alt." If the company does not comply, the moderators say they "call for the resignation of Reddit's leadership."