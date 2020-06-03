Social media reacts to Trina's comments about recent protests

On Wednesday, Trina began to have a high trend in social networks As many fans expressed disappointment in some of their recent comments about the protests that have taken place in response to the murder of George Floyd.

The comments were made on Monday during her and Trick Daddy's radio show at 99 Jamz Miami.

During their discussion, Trina shared her thoughts on the people who have been taking to the streets and looting during these protests. While discussing the curfew that had been established in Miami, she said: “They need to do the curfew from 6 p.m. at 6 am. This is how I feel. Keep everyone off the street. These street animals running through Miami-Dade County act as if … they've escaped from a zoo. Close them at 5 p.m., so the streets can be nice and clean. This is how I feel."

As their debate continued, Trick Daddy said, "First of all, not everyone was looting and burning things. So you can't compare what other people are doing to people who are using this for the wrong reasons because they are a handful. of them. It's just a handful of them, the rest of us are tired of it. When the police get behind you and the red and blue lights come on, you shouldn't be afraid. "

Trina answered and said: I am never afraid. I have my license and registration and insurance. I'm not afraid. I know my rights.

He didn't even let Trick speak, it really stirs my spirit to listen. Sad times for Miami. pic.twitter.com/k9yicGAlDT – QuaranCheeks🍑 (@still_Sunny_) June 3, 2020

Many fans were unhappy with Trina's response and started calling her on Twitter:

Why did I have to wake Trina up as a raccoon? "I know my rights." BITCH, that cop does it too. You just don't care about OUR rights. pic.twitter.com/WIh9a8YGlE – Zxa (@zxaviann) June 3, 2020

nahhhh no trina … not princess diamond … pic.twitter.com/g32FhwtAFT – Uzi verse. (@FUCCl) June 3, 2020

Trick Daddy was trying to save Trina from all that conversation, and she didn't give up. She did it to herself – yes (@iAmTerrace) June 3, 2020

Trina said she is not concerned that the police will arrest her because she obtained her license and registration. Bitch, so the hundreds of black people who were killed by the police didn't have their license and registration? pic.twitter.com/vL9JdiDp5c – CareBear🤗 (@ 4everRnbGenius) June 3, 2020

Trina, you're canceled, that's why Khia is eating your ass now. pic.twitter.com/eKCgWYJV17 -. (@itsjmo_) June 3, 2020

One person who also shared his opinion on Trina's comments was Masika Kalysha who said,

Khai … beloved … please come drag this Coon Trina back to swamp b4. I have ha … – Masika Kalysha (@masikakalysha) June 3, 2020

The sun is not out yet and the raccoon of the day award goes to Trina … – Masika Kalysha (@masikakalysha) June 3, 2020

Trina replied to Masika and said:

Bitch keep my name out of your mouth – TRINA (@TRINArockstarr) June 3, 2020

@masikakalysha DRAG who bitch. Because I'm not the one and your Twitter thug ass will be defeated. How good! – TRINA (@TRINArockstarr) June 3, 2020

Trina also addressed her other critics and said: "Don't come to my page with nonsense, because today I have time." Some of you are completely ignorant and nothing that anyone does will help point. "

She continued, "The problem is with some of you. You don't want to hear the truth. Well, you may already be angry! You should bring out that anger and frustration to do better. Instead of talking shit about people. This is not about me. I'm done and I'm doing my part, so leave me alone. What are you doing? Exactly my point. "

PULL UP 😳🤭 ok, I'm a comin! Let me book this flight so I can fight your fool … WAIT TRINA, YOU ARE ACTING LIKE AN ANIMAL! 😳😳😂😂 Don't you dare quote Rihanna, a real activist RISING !! Girl, the word influence wasn't even invented when you were relevant take your afternoon nap https://t.co/p270SOvdI1 – Masika Kalysha (@masikakalysha) June 3, 2020

A duck diet bag … hmm 🤔 I never heard of that dish, but I really enjoy a well-prepared duck confit 👌🏽 thanks! You're trying? Postmates? Dm the address 😘 https://t.co/9mlB9JzAqn – Masika Kalysha (@masikakalysha) June 3, 2020

Run it? Old This old ass crumb tries to run me barefoot, ill-equipped, out of shape and not fit. Without coincidence. Poor thumbs, just Shakin trying to think, something nifty to say. IS THE WHOLE WORLD DRAGGIN U AND U IN LOVE? U NEED ATTENTION! GET OUT OF MY CLIT AND ADDRESS THE MILLIONS OF PPL OR LEAVE BELOW https://t.co/bvc5EnIKOn – Masika Kalysha (@masikakalysha) June 3, 2020

