Social media reacts to Trina's comments about recent protests

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1

On Wednesday, Trina began to have a high trend in social networks As many fans expressed disappointment in some of their recent comments about the protests that have taken place in response to the murder of George Floyd.

The comments were made on Monday during her and Trick Daddy's radio show at 99 Jamz Miami.

During their discussion, Trina shared her thoughts on the people who have been taking to the streets and looting during these protests. While discussing the curfew that had been established in Miami, she said: “They need to do the curfew from 6 p.m. at 6 am. This is how I feel. Keep everyone off the street. These street animals running through Miami-Dade County act as if … they've escaped from a zoo. Close them at 5 p.m., so the streets can be nice and clean. This is how I feel."

As their debate continued, Trick Daddy said, "First of all, not everyone was looting and burning things. So you can't compare what other people are doing to people who are using this for the wrong reasons because they are a handful. of them. It's just a handful of them, the rest of us are tired of it. When the police get behind you and the red and blue lights come on, you shouldn't be afraid. "

Trina answered and said: I am never afraid. I have my license and registration and insurance. I'm not afraid. I know my rights.

Many fans were unhappy with Trina's response and started calling her on Twitter:

One person who also shared his opinion on Trina's comments was Masika Kalysha who said,

Trina replied to Masika and said:

Trina also addressed her other critics and said: "Don't come to my page with nonsense, because today I have time." Some of you are completely ignorant and nothing that anyone does will help point. "

She continued, "The problem is with some of you. You don't want to hear the truth. Well, you may already be angry! You should bring out that anger and frustration to do better. Instead of talking shit about people. This is not about me. I'm done and I'm doing my part, so leave me alone. What are you doing? Exactly my point. "

Do you want tea directly in your text inbox? Contact us at 917-722-8057 or Click here to join!

TSR STAFF: Jade Ashley @ Jade_Ashley94

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here