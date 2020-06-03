SNL's Chris Redd launches Coronavirus Relief Fund for protesters

While people are fighting one battle in America, they are also at risk of another.
As the Black Lives Matter movement continues in the wake of George FloydAfter death, protests have sparked across the country against police brutality and racial injustice, while physically uniting people after months of social estrangement amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Given the physical proximity of protesting in large crowds, participants are at increased risk of contracting the deadly virus, a result Saturday night live star Chris Redd is working to help.
"I am working on a relief fund for frontline protesters who may hire COVID19 in the coming weeks due to melee contact," he tweeted Monday. "I would hate my people who fight for justice later for that. If you want to help, let's connect!"
A day later, he announced the launch of a COVID-19 Protest Relief Fund on GoFundMe.
"As thousands of people take to the streets to protest racial discrimination and the numerous black lives lost to injustice, we also have the unfortunate fact that this deadly pandemic is still upon us," reads a description of the fund. . "The lives at risk of the injustice being fought against are also those most vulnerable to COVID-19. Many will not be in a position to pay the inevitable cost associated with their valiant efforts. This fund is to help those who contract this disease. while protesting and other protest related injuries as many are being attacked while speaking. We have not been able to get ahead of COVID-19 so far, but this is certainly another step in the right direction! "
Stephen Lovekin / Shutterstock
It was noted on the page that the funds raised will help with tests, treatment and hospital bills related to the coronavirus, the injuries caused by the protests and the bail and the court costs for the protesters.
With more than 2,000 donors, the fund has already raised $ 107,170 of its $ 250,000 goal.
"Black Lives Matter!" The description concluded. "We support those who protest in support of the change we need to see."
On Wednesday, Redd discussed the progress of the fund. "OMG, my mind is amazed by the power of love for our people! Thank you to each and every person who has given so far, every part, retweet, everything! This is crazy! the bio and I will have updates on the distribution of funds and more !!! The most important goal is to get this money to people as quickly as possible! !! in those streets today! 12 acting!