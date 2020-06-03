SNL's Chris Redd launches Coronavirus Relief Fund for protesters

While people are fighting one battle in America, they are also at risk of another.

As the Black Lives Matter movement continues in the wake of George FloydAfter death, protests have sparked across the country against police brutality and racial injustice, while physically uniting people after months of social estrangement amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Given the physical proximity of protesting in large crowds, participants are at increased risk of contracting the deadly virus, a result Saturday night live star Chris Redd is working to help.

"I am working on a relief fund for frontline protesters who may hire COVID19 in the coming weeks due to melee contact," he tweeted Monday. "I would hate my people who fight for justice later for that. If you want to help, let's connect!"

A day later, he announced the launch of a COVID-19 Protest Relief Fund on GoFundMe.