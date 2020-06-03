SNL Network Chris Redd Establishes Fundraising for COVID-19 Evidence for Protesters – Up News Info

Saturday night live Cast member Chris Redd has launched a fundraiser to provide testing and treatment of COVID-19 to those involved in protests over the death of George Floyd.

Redd announced the GoFundMe campaign on Twitter.

“COVID19 protest relief is alive! Give if you can, share if it's in your heart! #BlackLivesMatter and more to come! Redd tweeted.

Chris Redd

Photo by Evan Agostini / Invision / AP / Shutterstock



"As thousands of people take to the streets to protest racial discrimination and the numerous black lives lost to injustice, we also have the unfortunate fact that this deadly pandemic is still upon us," Redd wrote in the description of the GoFundMe campaign.

“The lives at risk of the injustice being fought against are also the most vulnerable to COVID-19. Many will not be in a position to pay the inevitable cost associated with their valiant efforts, "he added. "This fund is to help those who contract this disease while protesting and other protest related injuries, as many are being attacked as they speak."

The fund will also provide support for treatment / hospital bills related to COVID-19, injuries obtained during the protest, bail relief, and court costs for protesters.

The fund so far has raised $ 125,240 of its $ 250,000 goal.