Snapchat Won't Promote Trump Over "Racial Violence" Concerns – Up News Info

Snapchat said Wednesday it would stop promoting Donald Trump's account on its Discover platform out of concern that its tweets have amplified racial violence.

"We are not currently promoting the president's content on Snapchat's Discover platform," the company said in a statement. “We will not amplify voices that incite racial violence and injustice by giving them free promotion at Discover. Racial violence and injustice have no place in our society and we join with all those who seek peace, love, equality and justice in the United States. "

Trump's content is still available to users who subscribe or search for it, but the Discover platform was designed to be selected, with options on what is promoted and what is not. The decision on the Trump account was made over the weekend, according to a company spokesperson.

The company's action follows that of Twitter last week, which put a data verification link in two of Trump's tweets and a notice in another. When Trump tweeted on Friday that "when the looting begins, the shooting begins," Twitter tagged him as violating his rules for "glorifying violence."

Trump tweeted Saturday that protesters in Lafayette Square Park "would have been greeted with the most vicious dogs and the most sinister weapons I have ever seen" if they violated the White House fence. That tweet drew criticism, as it evoked images of actions taken against civil rights protesters in the 1960s by segregationist authorities in the south.

On Monday, Snapchat CEO Evan Spiegel wrote that "they simply cannot promote accounts in the United States that are linked to people who incite racial violence, whether they do it on or off our platform."

He added: “Our Discover content platform is a curated platform, where we decide what to promote. We've talked over and over about working hard to make a positive impact, and we'll be talking about the content we promote on Snapchat. We can continue to allow divisive people to maintain an account on Snapchat as long as the content posted on Snapchat is consistent with our community guidelines, but we will not promote that account or content in any way. "