Snapchat will stop promoting content from Donald Trump's account

In an effort to manage the rhetoric of Donald Trump's speech that is deemed inciting violence, offensive to blacks and others of color, Snapchat has turned against Donnie, and the social media platform will no longer promote the content of the president in the discovery section.

In a statement released Wednesday, the company made it very clear that it would not give Donnie a platform to spread hateful content.

"We are not currently promoting the president's content on Snapchat's Discover platform," the company said. “We will not amplify voices that incite racial violence and injustice by giving them free promotion at Discover. Racial violence and injustice have no place in our society and we join with all those who seek peace, love, equality and justice in the United States. "

The president also tweeted a phrase that many felt incited violence against protesters: "When the looting begins, the shooting begins," which he later clarified, saying he was not inciting violence.

As we've kept you updated, there have been worldwide protests for justice for George Floyd and the support of Black Lives Matter.

George Floyd, an unarmed man, was killed while in police custody. So far Derek Chauvin has been charged, and the other three officers involved are also expected to be charged.