– The Dallas County Department of Health and Human Services reported 239 more positive cases of COVID-19 and four more deaths on Wednesday.

That brings the total count of cases in Dallas County to 10,958, including 249 deaths.

On Tuesday, Dallas County reported a record 257 cases and a record 16 deaths.

In recent weeks, Dallas County had multiple days when the number of new cases was less than 200.

Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins issued the following statement on the matter:

"Today's numbers add up to a week that appears to be a significant increase from last week for both reported cases and deaths.

The numbers doctors ask the public to focus on more, to determine when activities are safe, and that the keys in the color-coded activity chart are still flat; however, those numbers are final indicators (COVID-19 hospitalizations, ICU admissions, emergency room visits, and deaths).

The color-coded activity chart is still red as we haven't seen any decline yet, let alone a 14-day decline in those numbers. Therefore, it is essential that people continue to avoid crowds, maintain a 6-foot gap when outside, use a cloth cover on public transport and in businesses, in addition to practicing good and frequent hygiene.

It is becoming increasingly apparent to scientists that wearing masks when in public is having a positive impact on the coronavirus and should be encouraged for anyone who can wear a mask and is older than 2 years. Children under 2 years of age are not recommended to wear a mask or people who have severe breathing difficulties. It's up to all of us #FlattenTheCurve and the best way to do it right now is #StayHomeSaveLives.

We are committed to protecting the rights and safety of peaceful protesters. The Dallas Mavericks have secured masks and hand sanitizer for peaceful protesters and ask them to wear one of these masks or bring their own. Dallas County has had 249 deaths from COVID-19.

Twenty of them have been reported in the past two days. This virus disproportionately affects communities of color. I also ask that you keep a distance of 6 feet to protect yourself, your loved ones, and your community. We are working on the distribution of the mask and we will have more details soon. "

The four additional deaths on Wednesday include:

-A Lancaster man in his 40s who had been seriously ill at an area hospital. He had high-risk underlying health conditions.

-A Dallas man in his 50s who had been seriously ill at an area hospital. He had high-risk underlying health conditions.

-A Dallas woman in her 50s who had been seriously ill at an area hospital. She had no underlying high-risk health conditions.

-A Dallas woman in her 100s who had been hospitalized. He had high-risk underlying health conditions.