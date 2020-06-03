Shooting for SS Rajamouli's RRR to resume soon

Due to the coronavirus blockade, filming schedules for many movies and shows have been suspended. Now, the good news is that the Telangana government has granted permission to begin serial filming of movies and television with a limited cast and crew since June 15. SS Rajamouli's RRR is reportedly the first movie to hit the ground after the shutdown. The director will begin filming with a limited crew. The creators are also expected to present a special video, showing how the crew maintains social distance during filming. However, there is no confirmation on that. There are also reports that RRR could resume filming as early as this week. The team has reportedly asked the authorities for permission and will resume work as soon as they receive a go-ahead.

SS Rajamouli directed RRR stars Ram Charan, Jr NTR and Alia Bhatt. The film also stars Olivia Morris, Irish actors Alison Doody and Ray Stevenson in key roles. RRR is a period drama, which will narrate the story of Komaram Bheem and Alluri Seetharamaraju from the pre-independence era.