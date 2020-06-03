Sheriff: 25-year-old man killed in Cass County accident, passenger seriously injured – Up News Info

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – Cass County authorities say a 25-year-old man was killed early Sunday morning after a car accident in Sylvan Township.

According to the sheriff's department, officers responded around 3:30 a.m. to 11th Avenue southwest.

Upon arrival, officers and first responders discovered that a GMC Yukon had pulled off the road and rolled multiple times, hitting trees and power lines. Two individuals, Scott Mead, 25, and Alexis Coventry, 21, were found ejected from the car.

Authorities say medical aid was started immediately. Mead was pronounced dead at the scene, the sheriff's office said. The 21-year-old woman was rushed to Brainerd Hospital with serious but not fatal injuries. His condition is unknown at this time.

The accident is still under investigation.