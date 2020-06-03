Shaq talks to her kids "all the time,quot; about interacting with the police

Allen Berezovsky for Getty Images
Shaquille O & # 39; Neal It is opening.
During your virtual visit to Jimmy Kimmel Live, the NBA legend opened up about the candid conversations he has with his children Taahriah2. 3 Myles2. 3 Shareeftwenty Amirah18 Shaqir, 17 and I'm arah, 14 on police brutality and how to interact with the police.
"I have that conversation with them all the time," said the host. Jimmy Kimmel. "I tell them, first of all, you should try to spread the situation by showing respect because you have to understand that these people are also out here doing their job. So, you should spread the situation. And if that happens harshly, don't do anything. Don't say nothing. Just do it. "
"And then when everything is said and done, you call me. And if things get out of hand, I'll handle it," continued O & # 39; Neal. "I'm going to be the one to go out there and act crazy. I don't want you to act crazy while you're out there alone. So I'm just trying to tell them to just comply, just listen."
Recognizing the recent death of George Floyd, who was killed by Minnesota police officers, the former Los Angeles Lakers player explained that, in his opinion, compliance does not always guarantee safety.
"I try to be real with them and I have certain conversations," he explained. "But, you know, from the videos that I've seen with Mr. Floyd, he complied. I've seen three different videos. I saw one video, they had it on a wall. He wasn't responding." I was not fighting. I saw another video of the car, you know, it seems they were mistreating him. And then, in the last video, I see the officer with his knee around his neck. That's not supposed to happen, but I do have those conversations all the time. But I also tell them that, you know, it just shows respect. "
O & # 39; Neal, who became a reserve police officer in South Florida in 2015, also opened his own experience by evaluating the form of Floyd's death, calling for the arrest of the three police officers who were present when the former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin He pinned Floyd to the ground while he was kneeling on his neck. On May 29, Chauvin was charged with murder and third-degree manslaughter.
"There is an old saying that goes, 'What is right is right and what is wrong is wrong.' What happened to George Floyd was completely wrong," he said. "Absolutely wrong. No need to. I've never seen that technique taught. A lot of the cops I've talked to would never do it. Everyone is upset. Everyone is tired. We demand justice. You know, they try to appease us. Arresting a guy, but there was four officers out there and I think people are sick and tired. "
Inspired by the activism shown by people across the country, O & # 39; Neal noted, "I'm 48 years old and I've seen, you know, outbreaks and riots before. This is the first time I think the country is doing it all by same time. I've never seen him in more than one city. "
"They want equality. They want justice. And I understand. I understand. I am fully in favor of peaceful protests," he added. "I do not like the opportunists who go around the neighborhoods leaving bricks trying to cause riots. I do not like that people go to the shops. I do not approve of all that, but I am in favor of peaceful protests and I am in favor of justice."
"E! Solidars with the black community against the systemic racism and oppression that is experienced every day in the United States," the network said in a statement on May 31. "We owe it to our black staff, talent, production partners, and viewers to demand change and responsibility. To be silent is to be complicit. #BlackLivesMatter."