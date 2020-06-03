Shaq talks to her kids "all the time,quot; about interacting with the police

Shaquille O & # 39; Neal It is opening.

During your virtual visit to Jimmy Kimmel Live, the NBA legend opened up about the candid conversations he has with his children Taahriah2. 3 Myles2. 3 Shareeftwenty Amirah18 Shaqir, 17 and I'm arah, 14 on police brutality and how to interact with the police.

"I have that conversation with them all the time," said the host. Jimmy Kimmel. "I tell them, first of all, you should try to spread the situation by showing respect because you have to understand that these people are also out here doing their job. So, you should spread the situation. And if that happens harshly, don't do anything. Don't say nothing. Just do it. "

"And then when everything is said and done, you call me. And if things get out of hand, I'll handle it," continued O & # 39; Neal. "I'm going to be the one to go out there and act crazy. I don't want you to act crazy while you're out there alone. So I'm just trying to tell them to just comply, just listen."