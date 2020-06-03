SF Supes pushes decision to approve mayor's curfew order through Thursday – Up News Info San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (Up News Info SF) – The San Francisco Board of Supervisors spoke for hours on Tuesday about whether to approve or reject Mayor London Breed's nightly curfew issued on Sunday to help curb looting and vandalism in the city and the Bay area in recent days.

Finally, they took no action other than continuing the topic for further discussion at another meeting scheduled for 2 p.m. Thursday. Since the board must approve the mayor's order within seven days according to city law or it will expire, if the supervisors don't take any action this week, the order will expire next Sunday.

Supervisors, the city police chief and other city officials held lengthy discussions Tuesday about the positives and negatives of 8 p.m. until the 5 am curfew, a response to violence and property damage that has often followed weekend protests over the death of unarmed black man George Floyd under the knee of a police officer. White Minneapolis police on Memorial Day last week.

The meeting was held remotely via video conference due to the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic that prompted large-scale refuge orders in March to try to limit the spread of the virus.

Police Chief Bill Scott praised the mayor's decision to issue a curfew on Sunday and said it helped police limit looting and vandalism compared to the night before.

"What it allows us to do is get ahead and be more proactive," Scott said.

Some supervisors questioned why the curfew wording made it continue indefinitely, while other cities and counties in the Bay Area have an expiration date next week or have already issued a curfew order for this purpose. week, and one cites the city of Santa Clara as an example.

"I don't feel like I want to sign a blank check," said supervisor Aaron Peskin.

"Frankly, it's an extraordinary thing in our First Amendment society to do this," said Peskin. "This cannot continue for long."

Scott noted that most of the looting took place after dark, and said that if San Francisco does not have a curfew while other nearby counties do, that will likely add to the crowds coming to San Francisco. Other jurisdictions have curfews that extend until next Monday.

"Right now we are still in the thick of things," he said.

The chief said the Police Department knows of another demonstration in San Francisco on Wednesday that "it can be volatile."

Supervisor Sandra Lee Fewer, whose husband is a former San Francisco police officer, was among those who said she would trust the boss's decisions.

"You are saying that I need this tool to keep San Franciscans safe and also to keep our first responders safe," Fewer said.

Many supervisors at the meeting mentioned that the questions about civil liberties raised by the curfews echo many of the same questions about the COVID-19 refuge orders.

Most people who spoke at the public comment part of the board meeting objected to curfews continuing for the weekend or longer, saying the police have used it as an excuse to cause confrontations unnecessary.

"Providing the police with more authority … is the exact problem that got us into this," said one commenter.

Others asked who was going to help vandalism-affected business owners and said they supported the curfew, while others opposed saying that many other businesses would be affected by being forced to close at 8 p.m.

Sophia Kittler, the mayor's liaison to the Board of Supervisors, said Breed "takes the balance between civil liberties and public safety very seriously."

Kittler discussed options the board could take to oppose, approve, and allow the mayor's order to expire.

Board President Norman Yee finally proposed a motion to continue the discussion at a meeting at 2 p.m. Thursday, a motion that narrowly passed with a 6-5 vote.

Yee, Fewer, Peskin, Rafael Mandelman, Gordon Mar, and Catherine Stefani voted yes, with Matt Haney, Hillary Ronen, Dean Preston, Ahsha Safai, and Shamann Walton voting no.