Severe weather causes precipitation to preserve the George Floyd monument in Minneapolis – Up News Info

– The afternoon storm that swept through the Twin Cities on Tuesday night did not stop people from paying their respects to George Floyd and protected what is called a holy place in Minneapolis.

A dark cloud hung over the city for days, with thunderous chants since Floyd was killed. Regretting that loss peacefully is the norm at East 38th Street and Chicago Avenue, where that deadly arrest occurred. Community activist Tracy Pollard says what happened in the video was very clear.

"The United States has seen that video. Regardless of how you withdraw and try to turn it, it was a clear murder," Pollard said. "We are not full of anger. We are full of justice.

Minneapolis resident Victor Jappah told Up News Info why he came to the site with his family on Tuesday.

“It bothered me a lot, and that's why I brought my children. it's sad, it's really sad, "said Jappah.

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey also visited the site on Tuesday.

"The ground we are standing on now is sacred ground, and the community has established it," Frey said.

And they've protected it by rushing on tarps to cover the growing monument before a downpour has a chance to wash it. It is partly why Pollard wants something permanent.

"Flowers … those things perish. So one of the things I'm going to go into town to ask him is to make this a roundabout with a monument, a lifetime monument to George Floyd, because you know what, he deserves it, "Pollard said.

Frey is open to his ideas.

"I'm not going to be the one to dictate how exactly this space is made for the future. I think we have to listen to people," Frey said.

Up News Info contacted the Minnesota Historical Society on Tuesday. After Prince's death, with storms approaching Paisley Park in Chanhassen, the organization helped preserve the memorial that was located there. MHS officials told Up News Info that they are working with community members for the preservation effort.

