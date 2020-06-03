Several arrested after Gun Battle police chase in South Los Angeles

Investigators are trying to piece together a series of chaotic events that involved a shooting that preceded a police chase in the Florence area of ​​South Los Angeles early Wednesday morning.

The incident began around 12:20 a.m., when Los Angeles police responded to a report of a shooting at West 87th Street and Broadway.

Police arrived on the scene when gunshots were exchanged on the street between several suspects, police said. At least one officer also fired his weapon.

After the shooting, a chase ensued that ended in an accident in San Pedro. Two people were detained, one of whom had a canine bite.

"There were some people detained, we are still trying to find out if they are victims or witnesses, what they saw, how they participated, we are still trying to find out," Los Angeles Police Department Lt. Chris Ramirez told reporters.

Police initially reported that a suspect had been shot in the head, but in his report, Ramírez said it was not yet clear if and how many people suffered gunshot wounds.

Detectives were investigating several different crime scenes.

The circumstances of the initial shooting that triggered the call were unclear. Police did not confirm the number of people arrested.

The incident was not believed to be related to the George Floyd protests or the looting that was taking place across the region.