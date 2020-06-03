Seven diverse scribes selected for the inaugural New York Screenwriters Workshop – Up News Info

Seven minority women and writers have been selected to participate in the inaugural New York Writers Workshop, an intensive six-month program that focuses on professional development for diverse and emerging writers in the New York metropolitan area.

The workshop is a partnership between WGA East and New York City-based independent film and television producer, financier, and distributor.

"Even during this pandemic, scripts are still being written and projects are being developed," said WGA East CEO Lowell Peterson. “The guild is delighted to partner with FilmNation on a project that will open doors for underrepresented screenwriters. The advances we make in creating opportunities for people to develop careers despite historical exclusion help build an industry that is fair and sustainable. This show is an important part of WGAE's efforts to make the film and television industry more inclusive and equitable. "

The seven writers selected for the show are Beanie Barnes, Kiara C. Jones, Alessandra Lacorazza, Jiwon Lee, Christopher Radcliff, Tererai (Teri) Rusike, and Rebecca Scott. Read their biographies below.

Each will receive a script writing mentor and an industry executive mentor as they complete a full-length script during program execution, culminating in table readings of their work. Throughout the show, several screenwriters and executives representing various New York City-based film companies will teach them about the entertainment business.

"It has been a privilege to meet these writers during the selection process," said Liz Siegal and Lucy Licht, members of the FilmNation Diversity Committee. "We can't wait to see the incredible work they will produce during the show. A diversity of voices is as urgent as it has always been and we are delighted to be able to provide a platform for these writers to tell their stories."

Malcolm Lee, a screenplay mentor whose credits include The best man and Welcome home to Roscoe Jenkins, He said: "I am happy to help new and underrepresented writers with unique voices who can bring out the vast humanity of others. I have spent my entire career trying to" incorporate "stories from the African American experience and the WGAE mentoring program. is fully in tune with my goals. I am honored to be a part of that. "

The Workshop accepted 100 applications for the program, which were submitted through an open lottery to early career writers referred by partner organizations such as the Austin Film Festival; the Barry R. Feirstein Graduate School of Film at CUNY Brooklyn (alumni); the blacklist; the Blackhouse Foundation; the playwrights' guild; the Emma Bowen Foundation; National Association of Independent Latino Producers; the scriptwriters colony; the national black theater; the New York Film and Women's Writers Laboratory; ReelWorks; the Urbanworld Film Festival and the Wiega Indie Caucus.

Here are the biographies of the seven fellows at the New York Writers Workshop:

Beanie Barnes

Beanie Barnes is a Nicholl Scholarship Finalist, BlueCat Screenwriting Contest Winner and "Project Involve" Freelance Screenwriter and Writer Fellow. She has also been a fellow at the Middlebury Script Lab Fellow, scriptwriter for the scriptwriter colony and semi-finalist for the Fulbright Fellowship. She was recently named a Diverse Voices member to the Stowe 2020 Story Narrative Lab.

Beanie started her career as a casting associate in movies like "Barbershop" and "Spy Kids 2". She then became an associate producer on "Lords of Dogtown" and theatrically distributed the independent film "Four" through her company, 306 Releasing, in association with AMC Theaters.

The former business strategist is a transplant from Los Angeles who lives with her partner in New York. where she is the script writer for children at the Ghetto Film School, a published opinion writer on film, race and culture, and a programmer for the Bushwick Film Festival.

In her spare time, Beanie conducts micro and macro historical investigations to uncover omitted facts and contexts about people and events that have shaped black history. As a Wikipedia editor with extended rights, she then updates the site with her findings. Since 2011, he has been responsible for more than 200 major editions, including "The Wilmington Uprising of 1898", "The Springfield Race Riot of 1908" and the "Lynching of Roosevelt Townes and Robert McDaniels". Beanie has also traveled extensively in and out of the US. And recently spent two months in Russia.

A former junior Olympian, Beanie earned her B.A. from the University of Nebraska, where she was on the varsity athletic team, and the first woman to play on the men's varsity soccer team. He got his M.B.A. from Yale University.

Kiara C. Jones

Always a lover of history, Kiara C Jones began her journey to film as a writer. He spent his teens in Jacksonville, Florida creating impressive stories and poetry. Kiara explored Hip-Hop lyricism, then traded in her microphone for a lavaliere who worked as a broadcaster for the US Air Force. USA Kiara wrote the short film Barbasol (Director Ralph Scott), which won the Audience Award at Urbanworld 2012.

The Directors Guild of America honored Kiara with the Grand Jury Prize for writing and directing her first feature film, Christmas Wedding Baby 2015, (Urbanworld, VIACOM, BET, Netflix). She collaborated with Oscar-winning writer Geoffrey Fletcher as the American Bombay Sapphire Imagination Series (TriBeCa) winner. Her screenplay, BROKER, was selected for NYU Graduate Film's coveted "Purple List" of Best Screenplays 2016. Kiara is the 2019 BRIO Award winner for her science fiction drama pilot, Proxima, which is currently being considered by HBO. through IFP / Blackhouse Lab.

Alessandra Lacorazza

Alessandra Lacorazza is a rare Colombian-American writer and director and editor based in Brooklyn, New York. Her work deals with personal and cultural memory and incorporates issues of migration, alienation, community, and resilience. It focuses on the dissonance and duality created by competing identities.

Alessandra's short film "Mommy" had its world premiere at the Palm Springs ShortFest 2019, and was an official screening at NALIP, the New York Latino Film Festival, Durban Film Festival, and Nitehawk Shorts. "Mommy" premiered online on NoBudge as part of Caryn Coleman's guest curator week (Future of Film is Female). As an editor, Alessandra's work has focused on the queer and latinx communities and has been shortlisted for the Oscars ("After Maria") and featured on Tribeca, IFP Labs, Netflix, National Geographic, and Refinery29.

Alessandra is a hard worker and owner of Sunset Park, Brooklyn-based Meerkat Media Coop, where she directs, produces and edits clever and impactful videos for foundations, news magazines, publishers and non-profit organizations.

Jiwon Lee

Jiwon Lee (J.W. Lee) is a screenwriter with experience in journalism. He has worked in television and written press, both in short and long format; Her credits include Emmy-winning documentaries and live streams. He has degrees from the University of Pennsylvania and the Wharton Business School and focused primarily on financial news.

She earned a spot on the 2019 Channel 4 (UK) screenwriting program and the 2019 Writers Lab sponsored by Meryl Streep and Nicole Kidman. She has also been part of the Royal Court Theater (UK) study group. ) and has been shortlisted for Bafta Rocliffe (UK) and Sundance Labs. She is currently writing on the Netflix series "Atomic Bazaar", developing projects with Euston Films (UK), InterTitle Films (Berlin) and RedRiding Productions (UK ). She is represented by Ikenna Obiekwe and Alex Rusher in Independent Talent (UK) and recently returned to New York after living in London for over 20 years.

Christopher Radcliff

Christopher Radcliff is a Chinese-American filmmaker whose work has been screened worldwide at festivals such as Sundance, SXSW, IFFRotterdam, and Clermont-Ferrand. Her first feature film The Strange Ones (co-directed by Lauren Wolkstein) premiered at SXSW in 2017, where she won the Special Jury Prize. It was released in theaters in the USA. USA And internationally in 2018, and was named by John Waters as one of the top ten films of the year in Artforum magazine.

He received the Fortissimo Films / Wouter Barendrecht Award at Cinemart at IFFRotterdam, a Grant from the Rooftop Films Filmmakers Fund, and participated in Berlinale Talents Script Station, Storytelling Program and Emerging Projects Forum at IFP and residences at The Wassaic Project (2017 Screenwriting Fellow), and the Swatch Art-Peace Hotel in Shanghai. He received his MFA from the Columbia University Film Graduate Program, where he was awarded the Ezra Litwak Award for Distinction in Script Writing.

Tererai (Teri) Rusike

Tererai (Teri) Rusike is a Zimbabwean-American writer and dreamer based in Brooklyn. Born in East Lansing, Michigan to two immigrant doctoral students, Tererai was brought back to Zimbabwe at the age of 3. As a Zimbabwean of American descent, Tererai identifies with a nuanced form of transnational blackness and often explores this multifaceted identity in her writing. Caught between two cultures, Tererai enjoys exploring the identity of "other" and often combines drama and comedy to interrogate this complex identity in modern society.

His short screenplay, SAVIOR placed as runner-up in Slamdance. Once expanded into a film, SAVIOR became a semifinalist at the Atlanta Film Festival and reached the second round of the Austin Film Festival and Sundance Lab. He received his BA in English Literature and Psychology at the University of Rhodes, South Africa . In 2019, Tererai completed her master's degree in script writing at Brooklyn College Feirstein Graduate School of Cinema and is currently working as an assistant to Showrunner.

Rebecca Scott

Becky Scott is a writer based in Brooklyn, New York. Originally from Fairfield, Connecticut, Becky graduated from Pitzer College in 2012 with a B.A. in English. She received her master's degree in journalism from Columbia University in 2017. Before moving on to a career in screenwriting and filmmaking, Becky spent a year covering pop culture for a digital media site in Manhattan.

In 2018, she wrote and co-directed her first feature film ASKING FOR IT, which premiered at the Cinequest Film Festival in March 2020. Becky is primarily interested in writing dark, absurd, and unforgiving comedies about the social reality of our time. She is represented by John Zaozirny of Bellevue Productions and Danny Toth of Gersh.