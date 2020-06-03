Sean Hannity and wife of more than two decades keep divorce a secret for over a year

WENN / LK

In a joint statement, Fox News presenter and his ex, Jill Rhodes, reveal that they have signed amicable deals more than four years ago, but that they remain close for the sake of their children.

Sean Hannity and his wife of more than 20 years have secretly called for the end of their marriage. Through a joint statement, the Fox News presenter and his now ex-wife, Jill Rhodes, confirmed that they have been divorced for more than a year.

"Sean and Jill are committed to working together in the best interest of their children," the former couple told reporters about their separation. "Friendly agreements were signed more than four years ago between Sean and Jill."

Despite their divorce, Sean and Jill claimed "to have a close parenting relationship with their children." Their joint statement said, "Neither of you will have any further comment and will ask for your children's privacy to be respected."

Sean and Jill married in 1993 and shared two children, a son named Patrick and a daughter named Merri Kelly. Speculation about their split arose before the coronavirus pandemic hit the country, but the former couple managed to keep their split a secret.

About the possible cause of their divorce, a close friend told Daily Mail that the conservative job of the television presenter was to blame. "Personally, the reason for the divorce, Sean does three hours of radio every day in town, followed by primetime television, his workload created a lot of time out and it was tough on the marriage," the friend said.

The supposed connoisseur shared: "Sean came out of nowhere, had a workaholic education, and among his shows, books, speeches he just didn't slow down, unfortunately broke his marriage." Noting that the cable newscaster is "a great family man," the friend added that this divorce "was tough on him."

Acknowledging that Sean and Jill had a friendly separation, the friend stated, "Sean and Jill are good parents, when together they don't even realize they were separated. Jill's brother, Sean's brother-in-law, still works with Sean on his television show. " The internal source also indicated that their separation was not new news for friends and family, who "have known for years."