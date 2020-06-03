Scott Disick and Kourtney Kardashian always flirting? Are they getting back together? These are just a few of the questions people have been asking since reports emerged that Scott and Sofia took a break. Sofia was nowhere to be found when Scott Disick celebrated his 37th birthday on May 26, 2020. Instead, it was Kourtney, his three children, and his family who surrounded him with love. The love between Scott and Kourtney is rumored to not go away and many suspect it is only a matter of time before the two are back together.

Now, a source tells Us Weekly that Scott and Kourtney consider themselves best friends and that he is always flirting with her.

According to the Us Weekly report, Scott was extremely happy that he wasn't alone on his birthday and to him it meant that Kourtney, the Kardashians, and Jenners were there for him on his special day. Scott has been through a lot of emotional turmoil, after losing his parents and going into rehab to help deal with depression. One can only imagine how lonely his birthday would have been without Kourtney and the children! Luckily for Scott, they went to Utah and it looks like they had an amazing time!

A source stated the following to Us Weekly.

"Kourtney and Scott had a lot of fun with the kids in Utah, and the kids want them to do family trips all together more often," says one source. Scott is so happy that he and Kourtney get along so well and how easy it is with her. It is strange for everyone else, but not for them. They are really like best friends. "

You can see the full Us Weekly report below.

Scott Disick always flirting with Kourtney? Https: //t.co/ihMql521NO – Charisse Van Horn (@charissemarievh) June 3, 2020

Now many are wondering if these best friends are ready to try their luck once again. What you think? Do you think Scott Disick and Kourtney Kardashian should be together again? Or do you think they are back together and keeping their meeting a secret?

