Scientists Learn How Little Bugs Make Ocean Snot Palaces

KENSINGTON, MD. – Master builders of the sea build the equivalent of a complex five-story house that protects them from predators and funnels and filters their food, all so that they don't get their heads off.

And when these delicate mucus houses become clogged, tadpole-like creatures, called giant larvae, build a new one. Usually every day or so.

These so-called "snot palaces,quot; could conceivably aid human construction if scientists can crack the architectural code for snot, said Kakani Katija, a bioengineer at the Monterey Bay Aquarium Research Institute.

His team took a step to solve the mystery of the snot houses and perhaps someday even replicate them, according to a study published in the journal Nature on Wednesday.

The creatures inside these houses may be small, the largest being around 4 inches (10 centimeters), but they are smart and crucial to Earth's environment. Found globally, they are the closest relatives to humans without a backbone, Katija and other scientists said.

Along with their houses "they are like an extraterrestrial life form, made almost entirely of water, but elaborated with complexity and purpose," said Dalhousie University marine biologist Boris Worm, who was not part of the study. "They remind me of a cross between a live veil and a high-tech filter pump."

Also, when they leave their clogged homes every day, the creatures collectively dump millions of tons of carbon onto the seabed, where it stays, preventing further global warming, Worm said. They also take microplastics out of the water column and toss them to the bottom of the sea. And if that is not enough, the other inhabitants of the abandoned houses are eaten by the inhabitants of the ocean floor.

But what they build is what fascinates and puzzles scientists. Because snot is so delicate, researchers have often been unable to bring it to the laboratory for study. Katija and her team then used a remote submarine, cameras, and lasers to observe these creatures in the water at a depth between 650 and 1,300 feet (200 to 400 meters) from Monterey Bay in Northern California.

These mucous structures are not simple. They include two heart-shaped chambers that act as a maze for incoming food, except there is only one way to do it: in the larva's mouth. Snot houses are often almost transparent and flow around the tadpole-like creature, but it isn't.

"It could be the most complex structure in an animal," said Katija. "It is quite surprising that a single animal can do it."

And the houses are relatively large, about 10 times larger than the creatures themselves, reaching more than three feet wide (one meter). It would be the equivalent of a person building a five-story house, Katija said.

"They create these little versions of houses by secreting mucus from the cells in their heads and then expand them like a balloon in the structures we see," Katija said. Everything in about an hour.

Water can flow through the structure, so when it moves through the water it doesn't produce much movement detectable by predatory fish. That, Katija said, essentially hides the house from what the larvae want to eat.

NASA engineers looking to build structures on the moon would probably want to learn from the larvae, he said.

None of this could be done in the laboratory. Katija's team used 3D laser scanning technology to fly virtually through the inner chambers of the snot palaces, then recreated them with software to model the structure's inner workings. But she said that scientists are still far from understanding everything that happens there.

Providence College biologist Jack Carroll, who was not part of the study, said Katija's team did "a really cool job … detailing the complex houses. It's not easy doing it in the best of circumstances and they've done it as far as deep in the oceans. "

"We have a lot to learn," said Carroll. "I am amazed at these animals."

