Scientists found the cleanest air on Earth, and it's not near you: BGR

Scientists found the cleanest air on Earth, and it is far from any human activity.

The researchers took air samples over the Southern Ocean surrounding Antarctica, discovering that it is free from traces of chemicals or human waste.

The remote location helps keep the air clean as long as it has.

You may think that going out the front door every morning and swallowing a couple of shots of fresh morning air is the best you can get, especially during the pandemic. Sure, it's refreshing, but according to scientists at Colorado State University, the cleanest air on Earth is not near your home or any area where humans have settled.

The research, which was published in procedures of the National Academy of Sciences, reveals that the Southern Ocean around Antarctica is really where it is if you want some fresh air. Thanks to some quirks of global climate and weather patterns, the clouds over the Southern Ocean are pristine.

Humans have impacted virtually all processes on planet Earth. You can find our trash in the most remote areas of the ocean, our plastics washed up on remote beaches where humans don't even live, and our chemicals in the clouds floating high above our heads. I mean, unless you're heading far, far south.

Researchers who studied the air over the Southern Ocean discovered that the clouds there show no signs of human roughness. There are no traces of used fossil fuels, fertilizers, or human waste. It is as clean as possible, and somehow still exists here on Earth.

Scientists took samples close to the ocean surface as well as the atmosphere above. They studied the composition of microbes found in the air, which may offer a clue to where the air has been. They discovered that the microbes likely originated in the ocean. The remote Southern Ocean is far enough from most of human civilization to have escaped much of our pollution.

"The aerosols that control the properties of the SO (Southern Ocean) clouds are strongly linked to oceanic biological processes, and that Antarctica seems to be isolated from the dispersion of microorganisms to the south and the deposition of nutrients from the southern continents,quot; Thomas Hill, co-author of the study. he said in a statement. "Overall, it suggests that (the Southern Ocean) is one of the few places on Earth that has been minimally affected by anthropogenic activities."

It is good to hear about an aspect of Earth's natural processes that humans have failed to ruin over the centuries. There is so little on Earth that we haven't been impacted in one way or another, but the fresh, clean air over the cold Southern Ocean still remains. You must wonder how long it will be before someone decides to bottle that air and sell it at Walmart boxes for 99 cents.

Gentoo penguins are having fun on an iceberg in Fildes Bay in the South Shetland Islands, Antarctica, on March 9, 2020. Image source: FELIPE TRUEBA / EPA-EFE / Shutterstock