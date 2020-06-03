Schools of Social Studies Teachers All in Protests

Despite the escalation of police violence, arrestsand the curfews demanded by the city, protesters continue the crucial work of speaking out the murder of George Floyd by police officers and the continued violence against unarmed black people. For reasons beyond logic, reporters and those who refuse to accept America's history of racism continue to ask protesters and activists the same question: Why are you here? How about looting??

It is a series of questions that are all too often asked of black people who are expected to educate the masses while being oppressed, murdered, ignored and told to shut up and "overcome" hundreds of years of institutionalized racism. . Why can't you protest in one way or another? Why can't you do what makes other people comfortable with your anger? As if a basic understanding of American history was more than enough A starting point to answer these questions.

A woman, who was detained by a NY1 News journalist outside the Barclays Center in Brooklyn during a protest Tuesday, not only answered those questions, but also raised one: What did people think was going to happen?

The woman, who was not mentioned in the news report, explained that because she is a black mother and a social studies teacher who is raising a black child, "I have no choice but to be here." When the journalist asked him if "the looting is dwarfing the general message," the teacher replied: "The government gave people $ 1,200 to survive in March, what did they think was going to happen?" with a facial expression that perfectly illustrated his bewilderment at having to explain such a simple concept.

"You took summer youth away from youth," he said, referring to the New York Summer Youth Employment Program. "What did you think was going to happen? People are sick and tired of being sick and tired. "

For a list of resources and where to donate, go here.