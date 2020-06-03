Save the graffiti from George Floyd's protests as a reminder of this fight for justice

The institutional racism that pervades the police forces everywhere denies protection to those who need it most, to those whose duty it is to provide it. George Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery, and Breonna Taylor are just the latest victims of police brutality and racism rooted in the American psyche. Their names are added to a list for so long that most cannot recite them from memory. They are victims of racism at a time when we preach progress and equality.

Our parents and grandparents lived through the Jim Crow era and the Civil Rights movement. In your life, what has changed in regards to this fight? The laws have changed, but the treatment of members of the black community in the United States has not. Huge progress has been made, but this fight for justice is far from over. It is crucial to understand that the goal is and always was that black Americans should not fear for their lives when interacting with the police and in their daily encounters. The laws have changed, but that is not enough. We promise never to forget after every victim of police brutality, but then it happens again and again. The truth is that racism is still alive and well.

The responsibility for not protecting our minorities must start from the top. The President must recognize the importance of these protests and their unified message. A month ago, protesters took to the streets to reopen the United States, calling shelter-in-place orders an "injustice." The president called protesters in Michigan "the good people of Michigan." However, protesters everywhere calling for justice and reform of institutional racism are "bullies." Clear and simple, the one in power also has a responsibility to condemn these hate crimes and initiate change. Their inability to recognize what is happening in this country sends a signal to other heads of authority that rampant racism can continue without control.

My husband told me that these protests cannot stop now. The only way change will happen is if these protests continue, day after day. I think he's right. If the protests stop, what will have been accomplished? Justice can be done in this case, but what about next time or next time? Should we take to the streets every time and protest? No, that's a band-aid approach to this fight. This momentum must continue to bring about systemic change. The point is, there can't be a next time. This was. This was the last time.

And so, just as we live in a world with museums and Holocaust memorials, we must also preserve the history of the fight for justice that is happening right now. The change is ugly, uncomfortable, loud, raucous, and painful. We need to understand that we are the authors of history books, and we have the power to influence how this chapter is written. Cleaning up graffiti is bleaching history, censoring this movement, and allowing ourselves to forget what

It happened The Holocaust memorials of World War II allow us to "never forget,quot; and to remind ourselves "never again."

For this reason, graffiti must be preserved. Wrap the walls with Plexiglass. Let the spray-painted boards that cover the windows tell your stories. Preservation will serve as a constant reminder to us who live it. Preservation will allow future generations to understand this fight. In every American city where protests occur, keep it all.

Let each piece serve as a symbol of our power to bring about meaningful and lasting change, and to remind everyone who sees it "never again."

Adam Rosen is a marketing professional who has lived in Denver for the past 11 years. He lives

with her husband and three dogs.