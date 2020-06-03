Sarah Jessica Parker beaten with lawsuit by former employee over alleged unpaid wages

WENN

The actress of & # 39; Sex and the City & # 39; He received a lawsuit from the former manager in one of his shoe stores for allegedly not paying his salary for more than a year.

Sarah Jessica Parker He is being sued by a former manager at one of his shoe stores for allegedly failing to pay his overtime.

The "Sex and the city"star, your business partner George Malkemus And his company has been accused of exhausting former employee Heather Holt from overtime pay from December 31, 2018 to March 1, 2020.

In legal documents filed with the New York State Supreme Court on Tuesday, June 2, 2020, Holt's attorneys state: "The plaintiff did not receive adequate compensation for overtime wages at the overtime wage rate. for all hours worked over forty in one work week. "

While the lawsuit does not say how much Holt is allegedly owed, she is seeking late payment, as well as interest and "liquidated damages and legal penalties."

"All New Yorkers deserve to be paid for the time they worked. Violations of the Wage Theft Prevention Act are serious, and every employer who allegedly violates the law must be held accountable, even celebrities like Ms. Parker." Holt's attorney said. Lawrence Spasojevich of Aidala, Bertuna & Kamins commented.

When contacted by the New York Post's Page Six, a Parker representative stated, "We learned of the lawsuit from his investigation and are investigating the claims."

Parker has had great success with his namesake line of footwear, which is sold in stores in New York, Las Vegas, Maryland, Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Canada.