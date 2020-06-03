Santa Rosa police arrest more than 75; Unarmed man with shotgun during George Floyd night protests – Up News Info San Francisco

SANTA ROSA (Up News Info SF) – Santa Rosa police arrested more than 75 people, including a man who was waving a shotgun, Tuesday night when a protest rally for the death of George Floyd became rebellious after the curfew. of the city at dusk at dawn.

Tuesday night began with a peaceful protest by some 700 people who remembered Andy López, a 13-year-old boy who died in a 2013 shooting involving an officer while carrying an airsoft gun designed to resemble an assault rifle. AK-47.

A group of several hundred protesters marched abandoned the protest and proceeded to descend Sevastopol Rd. And took over the intersection with Stony Point Rd.

Then they began to tour Santa Rosa and secondary shows erupted. Several people were arrested and their vehicles were towed from the scene.

As the curfew approached, the police warned protesters to disperse. Police said that at the intersection of B St. and Third St., several people and a van overturned and damaged a concrete barrier.

Several people threw bottles at patrol vehicles and citizen vehicles.

At approximately 8:38 p.m., a police officer began a search for a vehicle from a truck associated with the march. The vehicle was driving at high speed, toward oncoming traffic, and had two people on the truck bed. Based on those factors, the persecution was ended due to public security concerns.

At 9:13 p.m. officers gave the order to disperse, but most of the people did not disperse and left the area. The illegal assembly began to walk through the Junior College and McDonald neighborhoods.

Police said protesters fired fireworks in residential neighborhoods and residents reported that people threw stones at their vehicles, which were parked on the road and at driveways.

At the same time, a small group of people returned to the center and were reported to have been breaking windows and looting local businesses. Officers responded quickly and arrested several people.

A short time later, authorities said, officers saw a man holding a shotgun near the intersection of Mendocino Av and Benton St, near the front of the march.

An officer immediately detained the suspect and safely detained him. After inspecting the weapon, the shotgun was found to be working but not loaded.

Investigators said the man's intention was to see what the police would do to a "white,quot; man with a gun.

The suspect, Jordan Choat, a 30-year-old man from Santa Rosa, was arrested for violating the curfew and carrying a firearm. He was booked into the Sonoma County Jail.

At 10:30 p.m., the rebel crowd took over the intersection at Mendocino Avenue and Pacific Avenue and the police moved in and made arrests. In total, more than 75 people were arrested and more than 20 towed vehicles.

While conducting the dispersal, the SRPD officer did not have to use chemical agents (gas) or less lethal ammunition in the groups.

Anyone who has witnessed criminal activity was asked to immediately call and report the activity to the police department at (707) 528-5222. For media inquiries, contact Lt. Jeneane Kucker at (707) 543-3573 or at [email protected]