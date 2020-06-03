Santa Clara supervisors approve $ 5 million for COVID-19 financial assistance program – Up News Info San Francisco

SAN JOSE (Up News Info SF) – The Santa Clara County Board of Supervisors voted Tuesday to support the $ 5 million allocation to the Silicon Valley Community Foundation in support of the COVID-19 Financial Aid Program.

The board voted unanimously to direct county administrators to take the necessary steps to quickly allocate funds. As part of the vote, supervisors also asked the city of San José to make a similar donation to the program.

Supervisor Mike Wasserman noted that he selected San José to make a similar donation because it comprises about half of the county's population and is the only city in the county that receives more than $ 100 million in federal aid, relief and economic relief funds. of Coronavirus. Security law.

The aid program disperses funds to residents throughout the county who face critical problems such as homelessness and food insecurity during the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.

The county contributed $ 2 million to the first phase of the program, generating another $ 10 million in funds from public and private sources. According to county authorities, more than 4,500 families signed up for support in the first three days of the program, but some 13,000 families across the county still need support.

The county's $ 5 million allocation for the second phase of the program will support the Silicon Valley Community Foundation, which administers the program, in its effort to send between $ 500 and $ 1,000 to county residents. Low-income residents who did not qualify for a federal stimulus verification will be prioritized, according to the county.

Supervisor Susan Ellenberg said that while she supported the allocation, the impending question of the county's immediate budget strength gave her pause.

"I want us to meet the basic needs of residents whose suffering has increased as a result of COVID-19," said Ellenberg. "And what makes me nervous … is not knowing how much money we have to allocate."

County officials have projected a deficit of up to $ 300 million for the 2020-2021 fiscal year due to the pandemic. Fiscal year 2020-21 will begin on July 1.

© Copyright 2020 Up News Info Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News Service. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.