San Jose Police Investigate Shooting Involved by Officers, Downtown Activity – Up News Info San Francisco

SAN JOSE (KPIX 5) – A quiet afternoon took a sudden turn in South Bay on Tuesday with protesters downtown, a show, and police investigating a shooting involving an officer in San José in the hours after the effective date of the city ​​curfew.

Videos from social media showed large groups of protesters on the ground in San José at dusk.

Chopper 5 saw a demonstration moving through the streets of the city just after 9 p.m.

Chopper 5 was over the San José City Hall around 10 p.m. when a large group of policemen swarmed the area after people lit several flares on the street.

Shortly before that, a car could be seen making donuts at an intersection adjacent to the town hall during a mini side show.

Some video arrests were seen.

Police investigators were also at the scene of a shooting involving San José police officers.

The incident occurred on Mission Street between 8th and 6th streets, a few blocks from the San José police headquarters, sometime after 10 p.m.

It was not known what caused the shooting or if anyone was injured. Police have closed streets in the area.

Despite the days of protests, San José officials confirmed Tuesday that it will be the first major city in the Bay Area to lift the curfew.

It will expire at dawn on Thursday. Protesters have argued that the curfew violated their civil rights.