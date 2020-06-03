San Jose black religious leaders, activists see silver lining as George Floyd death warming protests – Up News Info San Francisco

SAN JOSE (KPIX) – As the Bay Area prepares for what could be another night of vandalism and violence, religious leaders and community activists say they see a positive side in the protests and riots that have convulsed the region.

“The fact that people are so passionate about this topic is important. Martin Luther King said, "Riots are the language of the unheard," says Pastor Scott Wagers, who works with homeless and social justice issues.

Pastor Wagers says activism, messy or chaotic as it may seem, is the antithesis of indifference. It is based on outrage at injustice and is watered, he says, by the desire to see significant change.

"When people are out of the equation, when there is racial, economic and social injustice, people will rise up," said Pastor Wagers.

Protesters say they are concerned about the good they are doing by calling attention to police misconduct and racial inequality is overshadowed by the vandalism and looting that has been going on during the night hours in the area of ​​the Bay.

"Some people see what's going on in the news and just see the violence. But when you're down there, they're a group of like-minded people who are coming together and finding strength and power in each other," he says. Lupe Franco, a student at San José State University, who attended the protests Friday in the center.

Civil rights leaders say the protests are expressions of anger and outrage: raw, gutsy, and often unfocused. To become a sustained social justice movement, they say protesters will eventually need to detail the kinds of concrete changes they want to see enacted.

"There is a transition point where the question is:‘ How does that energy transform into a movement that makes substantial change advance? "Says Raj Jayadev, Silicon Valley CEO De Bug.

Pastor Wagers echoed the sentiment.

“You can't achieve change by rampaging on the streets. That is an expression of anger. But that is not going to create a change, "says Pastor Wagers.