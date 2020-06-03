San Francisco businesses, residents face curfew as shelter order relaxes

SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX 5) – As more restrictions were lifted under the San Francisco coronavirus shelter, the new curfew presents new challenges for businesses and residents.

The Italian restaurant A16 in the marina closes an hour earlier than usual at 8 p.m. of the city curfew on Tuesday. The San Francisco restaurant had been operating with takeaway and delivery services.

"The pandemic makes everything very difficult, but the loss of hours means loss of income and that makes the situation very precarious," said the restaurant's wine manager, George Cole. "It is difficult for us to pay our bills right now, and suddenly it is much more difficult."

Cole says that he usually walks at least an hour home with SoMa after his shift.

"I worry a little. I admit that I am quite privileged and less likely to be harassed by the police on my way home after 8 o'clock, but it is still a concern, "he added.

Across the street, Causwells, an American bistro, also closed earlier Tuesday. Owner Adam Rosenblum says they have been personally bringing the workers home.

"Even though essential workers have the ability to get home from work and be away a little later, we wanted to make sure they were safe," said Rosenblum.

Uber and Lyft have suspended service during curfew hours.

The DoorDash delivery app said it will close at 8pm in accordance with local regulations.

Several pharmacies, including Walgreens, are also closed. Some were looted during the chaos that followed protests over the murder of George Floyd.

Temporary closings make it difficult for people who need assorted recipes like Loni Coelho.

"I was going to my regular Walgreens in Polk and California and it was closed, so I thought I'd walk to Walgreens in Polk further down and this one was also closed," said Coelho. "And you just told me that the one they suggest we go to is also blocked."

The San Francisco curfew starting at 8 p.m. until 5 a.m. it remains in effect until further notice, though San Francisco supervisors have yet to approve the curfew.