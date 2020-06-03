Samantha Ware has a scathing response to Lea Michele's apology

WENN / FayesVision

The actress & # 39; What / If & # 39; apparently responds to apologies from his former co-star for making his time on & # 39; Glee & # 39; set up & # 39; a hell & # 39; telling Leah to donate to the family of a protester who was killed in Omaha.

Samantha Ware doesn't seem to accept read MicheleThe apology after the latter referred to the former's accusations that she made her time in "Joy"established" a living hell. "Hours after Lea's statement was released, Samantha posted a scathing tweet that hit the use of the word" perceived "by former portrayer Rachel Berry.

Without responding directly to Lea's apology or mentioning her name, the "What if"Actress wrote:" Perceived? Purcieved? Handbag? Open your bag ?????????????? "She seems to suggest the"Scream QueensAlum will donate to a GoFundMe for the family of James Scurlock, a 22-year-old black man who was shot dead while protesting in Omaha.

Samantha Ware seems to respond to Lea Michele's apology.

Samantha was not the only one who had a bad experience working with Lea. Supporting the claims of Samantha, other "Glee" stars, Dabier Snell and Alex Newell, spoke about his experiences working with Lea. Amber riley he hinted that she too had things to say against Lea, while Melissa benoist I just liked the tweets about the scandal.

On Wednesday May 3, Lea released a long apology on Instagram. "While I don't recall making this specific statement and have never judged others on their background or skin color, that is not really the point. What matters is that I acted clearly in a way that hurts other people," he wrote. .

The pregnant actress added: "If it was my privileged position and my perspective that made me be perceived as insensitive or inappropriate at times or if it was just my lack of maturity and if it was simply unnecessarily difficult, I apologize for my behavior and any pain I've caused. We can all grow and change and I've definitely used these past few months to reflect on my own shortcomings. "

Heather Morris He later responded to Lea's apology, reminding others not to assume Lea is racist. "Let me be very clear, hate is a disease in America that we are trying to cure, so I would never want hate to spread to anyone else," the 33-year-old actress tweeted. "That said, was it unpleasant to work with her? A lot; for Lea to treat others with the disrespect she did during the time she did it, I think she SHOULD be called."

Admitting that they also played a role in letting Lea get away with it for a long time, the cartoonist for Brittany S. Pierce noted: "But, at the moment it is implied that she is racist and although I cannot comment on her beliefs, I think we are assuming, and you know what happens when we all assume … ".