Salman Khan interested in writing a romantic script during quarantine?

While the country has been subjected to strict lockout, superstar Salman Khan has stayed behind on his Panvel farm with close friends and family. He has been singing, drawing, riding a horse, and reading some scripts. However, recent reports suggest that Salman Khan follows in the footsteps of father and writer Salim Khan. Apparently, Bhai is writing a love story in the middle of the confinement.

A source told a daily leader: “Salman often presents one-line concepts; Presumably, his keen interest in the narrative can be attributed to the writer and father Salim Khan. For a long time, he has had a love story about a young couple in mind. The blockade seemed an opportune time to review the idea. Salman has spent a few hours a day developing the first draft, and hopes to have the script ready by the end of the year. ”

On the job front, Salman Khan will be seen in Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai with Disha Patani. The film is directed by Prabhudheva.