Russell Wilson shares emotions about George Floyd & # 39; assassinated & # 39 ;, Ahmaud Arbery, Breonna Taylor

Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson showed on Wednesday how much he has been affected by the deaths of George Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery and Breonna Taylor.

"I don't want to talk about football. I think of George's pain, I think of Ahmaud, I think of Breonna. I think of these people who have been hurt … and killed, and there is a lot of pain in my heart right now," said one Sad Wilson at a press conference (according to Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times).

Floyd's death last week to the knee of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, following the widely publicized shooting deaths of Arbery and Taylor, has sparked protests and riots across the country. Seattle has been one of the areas of violence. Wilson said he wished he had joined the protesters "who are being brutally abused."

"When you think about the idea of ​​Black Lives Matter, they matter, and the reality is that I, as a black person, people are being killed on the street, people are being killed and the understanding that it is not so for any other race This is particularly so for the black community, "Wilson said in a video posted by Gregg Bell of The (Tacoma, Wash.) News-Tribune.

Peaceful protests against police brutality and racial injustice have brought Colin Kaepernick's action in 2016 to the forefront. Wilson said Kaepernick had the right idea when he was kneeling in protest at the national anthem while still playing for the 49ers.

Russell Wilson says there has to be "radical changes,quot; in our system. He says that Colin Kaepernick was defending something much greater than was understood at the time. pic.twitter.com/XKQ5Z5AWLj – Bob Condotta (@bcondotta) June 3, 2020

"I was trying to symbolize the right thing and people may have taken it the wrong way, but I think I was trying to do the right thing," Wilson said.