Riverside and San Bernardino counties report additional deaths from coronavirus; Ventura Reports More Cases – Up News Info Los Angeles

– Riverside and San Bernardino counties reported additional deaths related to the new coronavirus on Tuesday, while Ventura County reported new cases.

Riverside County health officials reported 173 recently confirmed cases and 11 more deaths, for a total of 8,155 cases and 342 deaths across the county.

Of the 203 county residents hospitalized with COVID-19 on Tuesday, 62 were treated in intensive care units. The county reported that 4,804 people recovered from the disease.

San Bernardino County reported an additional 146 cases and four deaths, for a total of 5,501 cases and 208 deaths across the county.

Ventura County reported 12 new cases Tuesday, with a total of 1,164 cases and 34 deaths. Of those cases, 886 have been recovered. There were 244 active cases in quarantine.

The county said 19 people were currently hospitalized, with 11 in intensive care units.

As of Tuesday afternoon, 123,022 Riverside County residents had been evaluated, 64,604 San Bernardino County residents had been evaluated, and 28,367 Ventura County residents had been evaluated.