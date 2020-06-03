Riverdale Vanessa Morgan will not assume roles that do not represent the black community

Riverdale Actress Vanessa Morgan announced on Twitter on Wednesday that she would no longer be accepting roles that do not adequately represent black people.
Earlier this week, Vanessa and ex Riverdale co-star Ashleigh Murray expressed her frustration with black characters who were marginalized by white protagonists.
Vanessa said she is tired of black people being used as "secondary non-dimensional characters,quot; for white protagonists or being used only to make shows appear diverse.
Vanessa's character Toni Topaz has had significantly less screen time than other regulars. Riverdale characters and very few stories outside of his relationship with girlfriend Cheryl.
Vanessa also said that she is the lowest paid regular in Riverdale.
"For my black fans, I have now made it my purpose to fight for us," Vanessa said. "For the six-year-old me who had no role model to look like me on TV. This is for you. We are not your symbolic non-dimensional black characters. This is being black in Hollywood. I will fight for YOU."
Vanessa said she feels that she can finally speak and be heard, and that she hopes for real change.
"Usually everyone is fake listening," Vanessa said. "I really hope there will be a change."
Ashleigh Murray, who now stars Riverdale & # 39; s cleave Katy KeeneHe also said he hopes we can implement "real change,quot; regarding the way black actors are treated in Hollywood.
"We are not asking for special treatment," Ashleigh said. "We ask for equal treatment."
Daily
Keep up to date with the latest daily buzz with the daily newsletter!