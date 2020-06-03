Home Entertainment Riverdale Vanessa Morgan will not assume roles that do not represent the...

Riverdale Vanessa Morgan will not assume roles that do not represent the black community

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
2

"This is being black in Hollywood."

Riverdale Actress Vanessa Morgan announced on Twitter on Wednesday that she would no longer be accepting roles that do not adequately represent black people.

"For my black fans, I have now made it my purpose to fight for us," Vanessa said. "For the six-year-old me who had no role model to look like me on TV. This is for you. We are not your symbolic non-dimensional black characters. This is being black in Hollywood. I will fight for YOU."

For my black fans, I have now made my purpose to fight for us. For the six-year-old boy who had no role model who looked like me on TV. This is for you. We are not your non-dimensional black character tokens. This is being black in Hollywood. I will fight for YOU 🖤 https://t.co/OgsB5ZjDjE

For my black fans, I have now made my purpose to fight for us. For the six-year-old boy who had no role model who looked like me on TV. This is for you. We are not your non-dimensional black character tokens. This is being black in Hollywood. I will fight for YOU 🖤 https://t.co/OgsB5ZjDjE

Vanessa said she feels that she can finally speak and be heard, and that she hopes for real change.

Exactly, I finally feel like I can speak for myself and my brothers and sisters & amp; to be heard. Usually everyone is fake listening. I really hope there will be a change. https://t.co/SrVQ20g9zg

Exactly, I finally feel like I can speak for myself and my brothers and sisters & amp; to be heard. Usually everyone is fake listening. I really hope there will be a change. https://t.co/SrVQ20g9zg

"Usually everyone is fake listening," Vanessa said. "I really hope there will be a change."

Ashleigh Murray, who now stars Riverdale & # 39; s cleave Katy KeeneHe also said he hopes we can implement "real change,quot; regarding the way black actors are treated in Hollywood.

These are the ways in which we can implement real change. The start of concrete conversations and action plans that will shape our future for the better. We are not asking for special treatment. We are asking for equal treatment. https://t.co/5IEK3iM81D

These are the ways in which we can implement real change. The start of concrete conversations and action plans that will shape our future for the better. We are not asking for special treatment. We are asking for equal treatment. https://t.co/5IEK3iM81D

"We are not asking for special treatment," Ashleigh said. "We ask for equal treatment."

Daily

Keep up to date with the latest daily buzz with the daily newsletter!

RELATED ARTICLES

Odeon Cinemas in Norway - Deadline

Odeon Cinemas in Norway – Up News Info

Lili Reinhart comes out as & # 39; Proud bisexual woman & # 39; after Cole Sprouse broke up

Lili Reinhart comes out as & # 39; Proud bisexual woman...

Why saying "All lives matter" is a problem

Why saying "All lives matter" is a problem

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

©