Riverdale Vanessa Morgan will not assume roles that do not represent the black community

"For my black fans, I have now made it my purpose to fight for us," Vanessa said. "For the six-year-old me who had no role model to look like me on TV. This is for you. We are not your symbolic non-dimensional black characters. This is being black in Hollywood. I will fight for YOU."

For my black fans, I have now made my purpose to fight for us. For the six-year-old boy who had no role model who looked like me on TV. This is for you. We are not your non-dimensional black character tokens. This is being black in Hollywood. I will fight for YOU 🖤 https://t.co/OgsB5ZjDjE