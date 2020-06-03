Rioter charged with attempted murder after allegedly shooting Minneapolis police – Up News Info

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – A 28-year-old San Pablo man faces eight criminal charges, including an attempted second-degree murder for allegedly shooting police officers during protests against the death of George Floyd.

The attempted incident hours after the curfew went into effect in the city. There have been curfews in Minneapolis since Friday night, the day after police pulled out of the 3rd MPD Precinct and was subsequently torched, as other businesses in the area also caught fire.

There was a protest near Lake Street and 15th Avenue South that night, and while the complaint says that protest was peaceful to that extent, during civil unrest in the Twin Cities the previous week, officers were thrown stones and bottles of body fluids. them, and they shot at them.

Police were wearing full uniforms with SWAT equipment when they appeared on the scene. As police worked to divide the crowds, officers found a group of people in the northeast corner of a parking lot.

Police say that when some fled, one of them started walking towards the officers and ducked. They believed he was lifting a stone and fired a 40mm marking round, after which they saw three or four shots fired from his chest. He ran behind a truck, according to the charges.

Officers placed him on the ground and said he tried to get up, resisting apprehension. After an officer was able to gain control of the man, he observed an AK-47 style Mini Draco style pistol nearby.

Upon arrest, he was identified as Jaleel Stallings, who after asking if anyone had died in the incident and being told no, said he wanted to speak to an attorney.

Two other people who were hiding near the truck and told police that they were there to protect their Lake Street businesses were also arrested.

Stallings has been charged with two counts of attempted second-degree murder, two counts of first-degree assault against a peace officer, two counts of second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon, and two additional charges of riot and intentional discharge of a firearm. that jeopardizes security.

According to the complaint filed against now-fired MPD officer Derek Chauvin, Floyd was killed while being arrested at Cup Foods at 38th Street South and Chicago Avenue on Monday, May 25. Police had been summoned there when Floyd allegedly attempted to use a forged $ 20 bill. The complaint says that Chauvin supported his knee on Floyd's neck for more than eight minutes.