Rihanna applauds a fan who dismisses her plea for people to vote

The singer of & # 39; We Found Love & # 39; throws expletives at an Instagram fan who disagrees with her when she encourages people to 'vote' for & # 39; change you want & # 39 ;.

Rihanna She may not be an American, but she is in favor of a change for a better America through the vote. After showing his support for the Black Lives Matter movement in the wake of George Floyd's tragic death, he continued to urge people to vote to make a change.

On Tuesday, June 2, he went to his Instagram page to post the names of the states that had their primary elections that day. She wrote in the caption: "VOTE! You don't have anything else to do, man! Get him off the couch and go vote! I don't want to hear another excuse! Stop believing that!" Your vote and your voice don't matter! This is the most unusual way to protest … vote for the change you want! "

But one person disagreed with her and dismissed her appeal, writing in the comment section: "Voting is not going to change s ** t." Not having it, RiRi quickly applauded said user and replied to the comment: "I'm sick of hearing this! Do you know what s ** t isn't going to change? I'm not doing s ** t !!!! "

Earlier on Tuesday, Rih supported Blackout Tuesday by closing sales of all her Fenty brands. Its Fenty Beauty, Savage x Fenty and Fenty lines also halted production on Tuesday in honor of the Black Lives Matter movement.

"We are not buying s ** t !!! and we are not selling s ** t or gangs! #BLACKOUTTUESDAY AF !!! @fenty @fentybeauty @savagexfenty," she announced on Instagram, along with A Simple Black Picture.

Rihanna has previously spoken out against police brutality after George, a 46-year-old African American man, was killed by a police officer during the arrest in Minneapolis. She posted on Saturday, May 30: "For the past few days, the sheer scale of devastation, anger and sadness that I have felt has been overwhelming, to say the least! Seeing my people being murdered and lynched day after day pushed me to a big load! place in my heart! "

"To the point of staying away from social media, only to avoid hearing again the agony of blood in George Floyd's voice, begging over and over for his life! The look of temptation, pure joy and climax on this fanatic's face !, killer, thug, pig, bum, Derek Chauvin, haunts me !! "she continued, calling the police officer who pressed his knee to George's neck.

The Barbadian singer continued to share her reaction to the tragedy: "I can't avoid this! I can't get past an ambulance stopping, a paramedic checking the pulse without extracting what's hindering him! Is this it! What the fuck is normal? If intentional MURDER is the proper consequence for & # 39; drugs & # 39; or & # 39; resistance to arrest & # 39; … then what is the appropriate consequence for MURDER ?! #GeorgeFloyd #AhmaudArbery #BreonnaTaylor ".