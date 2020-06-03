Richard Schiff hints at cast cast – Up News Info

Richard Schiff has said that the stars of The west wing They are discussing a meeting in support of Black Lives Matter after George Floyd's death.

The actor, who played Toby Ziegler in NBC's iconic White House drama, tweeted Tuesday that a "meeting and cast reading" is being worked on, adding that the meeting "is coming soon."

Schiff who tweeted a photo from the front line of the Floyd death protests, revealed the plans while answering fans of his other drama, The good doctor, who wanted the show to recognize the Black Lives Matter movement.

In the exchange, he also praised the cast and the police comedy crew. Brooklyn nine nine for making a donation of $ 100,000 to the National Bail Bonds Network.

I am working with my castmates on The West Wing for these purposes. Including a cast and read meeting soon. Good for Brooklyn 99. I hope it makes a difference. https://t.co/acA0n5LenU – Richard Schiff (@Richard_Schiff) June 3, 2020

Schiff did not elaborate on what form The west wing the meeting will take, but the coronavirus pandemic has sparked a wave of virtual encounters for shows including The office and Parks and Recreation.

It will not be the first time west wing the alumni have gathered. The cast and creator Aaron Sorkin have met several times in the past few years, including in 2016 when they did an ATX Festival reunion panel.