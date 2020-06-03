Revival, Pizzeria Lola, Broders Restaurants temporarily close after employees tested positive for COVID-19 – Up News Info

At least five popular restaurants in southern Minneapolis are temporarily closed after workers tested positive for COVID-19.

Revival, the beloved fried chicken restaurant, first announced on May 26 that they would remain closed until further notice, explaining that they were preparing to dine outdoors and making repairs. But users of social networks criticized them for not being communicative.

The next day, in an hour-long video on Instagram Live, co-owners Nick Rancone and Thomas Boemer explained that the shutdown was a response to an employee at the Minneapolis location who tested positive for COVID-19.

"As far as I know, we are the only restaurant willing to say that happened to us," Rival co-owner Nick Rancone said in the video recorded last week. He went on to say that he hopes the Revival experience can be a template for other restaurants, which do not legally need to announce coronavirus cases among staff.

Rancone and Boemer said they followed the guidelines of the Centers for Disease Control and worked with the Minneapolis Department of Health to develop a plan. (A full timeline of events for Revival can be read here.)

Another staple food in South Minneapolis, Pizzeria Lola, has also published that one of its workers tested positive for the virus and would be closed until June 17.

"We want to take advantage of this moment to regroup, restore ourselves and take care of their well-being during this difficult time in our city," read an Instagram post.

The other South Minneapolis restaurants that would close due to COVID-19 were under Broder's umbrella. In a Facebook post on Monday, Broders & # 39; Pasta Bar wrote that an employee tested positive for COVID-19.

"As a precaution, we have decided to close all Broders restaurants for two weeks to allow all Broders employees the opportunity to quarantine and search for evidence if necessary," the publication said. Broders' other locations are Broders & # 39; Cucina Italiana and Terzo.

Like Revival, Broders says they are working with the health department to figure out how to reopen since the pandemic shows no signs of declining in Minnesota.

In fact, the closings came as restrictions were loosened on Monday for restaurants in Minnesota as they were allowed to start serving diners outside.

So far in Minnesota, more than 25,000 people have tested positive for COVID-19, and 1,085 people have died.