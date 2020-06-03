Responding to Trump's photo opportunity went wrong (3/6/20) – Up News Info

Responding to Trump's photo opportunity went wrong

The Republican response to Donald Trump's behavior on Monday night, waving the Bible just after calling the military to peaceful citizens, is not so reminiscent of Hogan's hero sergeant. Schultz's classic response when faced with something he didn't want to deal with: "I don't know anything!"

Elaine Zupancic, Denver

Yesterday when I heard Trump say he would deploy the US Army. USA Against the protesters, I thought I was back in my country, Cuba, when Fidel Castro repeatedly unleashed his army against the Cuban people who were trying to protest against his regime. It was like a nightmare to return after 59 years when I left my country of birth, and my one-year-old daughter and I were welcomed with open arms in this great country that I now call mine.

Who does Trump think he is? I know what you would like to be, a dictator whose wishes are everyone's command, which is what you have been aiming for since that fatal date of January 20, 2016, when you swore. You just need to remember who your role models are, Kim Jong Un, Vladimir Putin, and the rest of the tyrants in the world.

The show that happened yesterday, when I was holding a Bible in front of that church, showed how insignificant, useless, inferior, cowardly it is. Only the cowards would have dissolved a peaceful protest with tear gas and rubber bullets to be able to wear our pantomime and be photographed in front of the church, alone, and later with the white band of misfits and cowards who are allowing him to carry out these ignominies.

This is one of the darkest chapters in the history of this country and only speaking loudly and clearly in November, the United States of America will return to what it was before January 20, 2016, "a day that will live in the infamy,quot;.

Carmen C. Gorgas, Denver

While I agree that we should always speak up for peaceful protests about violence, what do you say to a person of color who says "he's been telling us that for 20 years and what have we gained?" I'm a privileged white person, so "peaceful,quot; is an easy term for me, but maybe what this country needs to wake us up to our racial problems is a dose of what African Americans go through every day: not knowing where or when they can be harassed just because of the color of their skin.

Gerald W. Berk, Evergreen

Save land for wildlife

Growing up in Denver, visits to the mountains, foothills, and plains gave me an opportunity to appreciate nature and wildlife.

But, recent increases in Colorado's population have led to great new development in natural areas along the Front Range. Although we cannot ignore the need for affordable housing, it is important to be aware of the loss of habitat that may follow development. Colorado has the opportunity to be a leader in the region to help endangered species and support more resistant ecosystems.

Governor Polis has acted as a leader by passing executive orders requesting groups to identify the best possibilities for establishing conservation corridors. But the fight against habitat loss is not over! From Front Range to Western Slope, we must establish conservation corridors and protect habitats that are vital to maintaining the state's biodiversity. I urge the Colorado state legislature to recognize the importance of this issue and express its support for meaningful action.

Madeleine Smith Denver

