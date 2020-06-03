"Resident Evil" producer Constantin hires a Netflix public policy executive – Up News Info

Netflix director of global public policy Katharina Hiersemenzel has joined the legal department at Constantin Film.

In the newly created position of Senior Vice President of Public Policy, he will primarily oversee "Constantin Film's film industry associations with a particular focus on the development of copyright and the EU laws that govern it."

Hiersemenzel will report to Gero Worstbrock, Managing Director and Head of

Legal and commercial matters. The department reports to Martin Moszkowicz, CEO of Constantin Film.

Hiersemenzel studied law at the LMU in Munich and specializes in copyright law. She has worked as a lawyer and at home in companies such as Helkon Media, SKW Schwarz, Da Vinci Media and Motion Picture Association (MPAA).

Films in production for Constantin include Dragon rider and The dog stars. In the works there is a Demonic resident TV series with Netflix and photo of female superhero Dangerous girl.