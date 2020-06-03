Research initiated into the well-being of Myka Stauffer's adopted son

A week has passed since YouTubers Myka Stauffer and James Stauffer they shared their decision to place their adoptive child, Huxley, in the care of another family. Now, the Delaware County Sheriff's Office confirms E! News that is investigating the child's well-being.
News, who first reported the investigation, wrote that authorities are investigating the boy's whereabouts. Tracy Whited, the Delaware County Sheriff's Office community and media relations manager, told E! News from the department has received "several inquiries about the well-being,quot; from a local child placed for adoption. She made it clear that "this child is not lacking."
"Our primary concern is the well-being of this child, as well as the other children in the home," Whited said in a statement to E! News. "Our investigation is ongoing, and will include contact with all children to ensure their safety. All adoption cases are confidential and must go through a thorough process, with specific requirements and guarantees. In private adoptions there are the same legal requirements. to be adhered to. adhered. These include home studies as well as background checks on the adoptive parents. In this case, we are confident that the appropriate process is taking place. "
He also noted that "both parties are represented by lawyers to ensure full compliance with the judicial process."
No other details were released due to the "confidential nature of this case." However, a spokesperson told News that the office is working with "various other agencies,quot; on this investigation.
News also wrote, "It is not clear who facilitated the transfer of Huxley to the new family and which adoption or state agencies were consulted." Val Turner, a spokesperson for local child protection agency Franklin County Children Services, told News in a separate report that the boy is not in their custody. Myka previously said the couple worked with the World Association for Children and Parents (WACAP), which merged with Holt International in 2019. Susan Soonkeum Cox, Holt International's vice president for policy and external affairs told News that the agency could not comment on whether it was involved in the adoption process.
"Put it on social media and describe it as 'We found another family', what does that mean?" Cox told the store. "Did they go through an agency? Was another home study done with the other family? That part is very unusual."
According to the report, the Stauffers did not respond to News' request for comment or more information.
The Stauffers announced that Huxley is living with his "new family forever,quot; in a YouTube video last week. After the couple received criticism from their followers, their attorneys said People The decision was made to "provide Huxley with the best possible treatment and care."
"By meeting our clients, we know that they are a loving family and that they are very caring parents who would do anything for their children," their attorneys, Thomas Taneff and Taylor Sayers, he told the magazine. "Since their adoption, they have consulted with multiple professionals in the health and education field to provide Huxley with the best possible treatment and care. Over time, the team of medical professionals advised our clients that it might be better for Huxley to be located with another family. "
While the attorneys said "this is devastating news for any parent," they also said that Myka and James "made the difficult determination to follow the advice of medical professionals."
"To be clear, this did NOT include any consideration for placement in the foster system, but rather for hand-selecting a family that is equipped to handle Huxley's needs," they said. "They were forced to make a difficult decision, but in fact, it is the right and loving thing for this child."
The couple first announced that they would adopt Huxley in 2016. In a blog post for BumpMyka wrote that she and her husband had been told that Huxley had been diagnosed with a brain cyst. They met him in 2017. In his post, Myka wrote that "he was deeply behind in development."
"Once Huxley got home, there were a lot more special needs than we were aware of and they didn't tell us," James added in his recent video. "So in the past few years, Huxley has been on numerous therapies to try to help him with all of his needs. And for the past year, it's been a more intense therapy he's been on to try to help him as much as possible with these severe needs. "
According to her Bump Later, Myka and James later learned that Huxley "had a stroke in the womb." Later, he was also diagnosed with "level three autism spectrum disorder."
Myka and James did not share too many details of Huxley's whereabouts, citing his privacy, but explained why they did not share the news earlier.
"The reason we haven't updated it before is because medical professionals, agencies, various people have allowed Huxley to spend time with different people to see and make the perfect, right match for his now new family forever." From the updates we got from the agency and from the adoption agency, as if they could put him in what they felt was literally the perfect match, "he said." As Jimmy said before, when we got Hux, we didn't know many of these unknowns and When adoption agencies or agencies have more pieces or the cake or more pieces, it makes the pairing process a little better or healthier. And they found someone that they believed would ultimately be the best option. "
He also claimed that Huxley is "thriving."
"He is very happy," she said. "She is doing very well and her new mom has professional medical training and is very good."