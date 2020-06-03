Research initiated into the well-being of Myka Stauffer's adopted son

A week has passed since YouTubers Myka Stauffer and James Stauffer they shared their decision to place their adoptive child, Huxley, in the care of another family. Now, the Delaware County Sheriff's Office confirms E! News that is investigating the child's well-being.

News, who first reported the investigation, wrote that authorities are investigating the boy's whereabouts. Tracy Whited, the Delaware County Sheriff's Office community and media relations manager, told E! News from the department has received "several inquiries about the well-being,quot; from a local child placed for adoption. She made it clear that "this child is not lacking."

"Our primary concern is the well-being of this child, as well as the other children in the home," Whited said in a statement to E! News. "Our investigation is ongoing, and will include contact with all children to ensure their safety. All adoption cases are confidential and must go through a thorough process, with specific requirements and guarantees. In private adoptions there are the same legal requirements. to be adhered to. adhered. These include home studies as well as background checks on the adoptive parents. In this case, we are confident that the appropriate process is taking place. "

He also noted that "both parties are represented by lawyers to ensure full compliance with the judicial process."