Report: Decision Made on Additional Charges in George Floyd's Death – Up News Info

– The Minnesota Attorney General's office has completed its initial review of evidence in the investigation of four former police officers involved in the death of George Floyd and has made a decision regarding the additional charges, two police officials said about the state investigation. to CNN.

One of the officials said the state Attorney General will make a significant announcement in the case earlier this afternoon. Officials did not reveal what the decision was.

A total of three former officers can now be seen on video above George Floyd before his death on May 25. They include Derek Chauvin, now charged with murder and third-degree manslaughter, as well as Officers Thomas Lane and J.A. Keung A fourth ex-officer, Tou Thao, is seen in the video close to the others.

Benjamin Crump, an attorney for the Floyd family, told CNN on Wednesday that he is confident the other officers will be indicted ahead of Thursday's public memorial in Minneapolis.

