Reopening of shopping malls in Contra Costa; Changes in child care in the COVID-19 era – Up News Info San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (Up News Info SF) – The news tsunami about the current coronavirus outbreak and now the shelter in place can be overwhelming. To help you navigate through what you need to know, KPIX.com/KPIX 5 News / CBSN Bay Area will post a summary of news each morning on top coronaviruses and stories related to the reopening of the past 24 hours so you can start your day with the latest updated news.

San Francisco businesses, residents face curfew as shelter order relaxes

SAN FRANCISCO – Just as more restrictions were lifted under the San Francisco coronavirus shelter, the new curfew presents new challenges for businesses and residents. The Italian restaurant A16 in the marina closes an hour earlier than usual at 8 p.m. of the city curfew on Tuesday. The San Francisco restaurant had been operating with takeaway and delivery services. "The pandemic makes everything very difficult, but the loss of hours means loss of income and that makes the situation very precarious," said the restaurant's wine manager, George Cole. "It is difficult for us to pay our bills right now, and suddenly it is much more difficult." Cole says that he usually walks at least an hour home with SoMa after his shift. read more

Childcare Centers for Essential Workers Give a Glimpse of the Future of Child Care During the COVID-19 Pandemic

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO – As COVID-19 restrictions are further relaxed, people who have been caring for the children of essential workers have seen what the future of daycare, summer programs and schools looks like, as cities reopen. When emergency room nurse Cheyenne Lang goes to work at Seton Medical Center, she knows her 11-year-old daughter Luci Ena Tiziano is in good hands. He sends his daughter to the North San Mateo Boys and Girls Club in South San Francisco. "It really has been a lifesaver to have this available," Lang said. "I really appreciate what they have done here." The Peninsula Boys and Girls Club is one of 700 Boys and Girls clubs across the country that remained open to care for the children of essential workers during the shelter-in-place. read more

Santa Clara County Businesses Prepare for Limited Reopens, Outdoor Dining

SAN JOSE – Santa Clara County was the first in the Bay Area to impose a shelter in place due to the coronavirus pandemic and they have been one of the last to begin loosening it. On Tuesday, the County Health Officer announced that some companies may reopen starting June 5, with conditions, of course. For two months, the San Pedro Plaza Market in San José has been closed; There are 17 food and beverage vendors left without any kind of business. On May 18, Ron DeVries was able to reopen his Pizza Bocca Lupo restaurant just for takeout, and he says it's not the same as having people eat there. "That's what it's about, right? The whole experience of being in this beautiful space," said DeVries. read more

Reopening of Contra Costa County stores, businesses, camps allows "Close Customer Contact,quot; services

MARTINEZ – Contra Costa County is expanding the number of businesses and services that can reopen in its latest COVID-19 health order that covers shopping, childcare, social gatherings, and even protests. Starting June 3, open-air retail stores, businesses and open-air museums will be allowed to reopen. The order also allows for services that require "close customer contact," such as car washing, house cleaning, and pet grooming. The nursery and camps for children of all kinds may operate with limitations. Previously, only those who served essential worker children could open. Libraries may offer sidewalk pickup. read more

Zoom revenue soars 169% as people come to service during coronavirus pandemic

SAN JOSE – The Zoom boom is real. San Jose-based Zoom said Tuesday that its revenue soared 169% the year before to $ 328 million during the three months ending in April, as it became the video conferencing service for many stranded at home during the pandemic. The company reported an even more astronomical increase in commercial customers. There were approximately 265,400 companies with more than 10 employees using their platform, an increase of 354% over the previous year. Zoom shares rose nearly 4% in after-hours trading on Tuesday after the earnings report. At Tuesday's close, shares had tripled since the beginning of the year. read more

San Mateo health official urges vigilance amid reopening, says hospitalizations on the rise

SAN MATEO COUNTY – As San Mateo County continues the process of reopening businesses, the county health official urged residents to continue taking precautions to slow the spread of the coronavirus. Dr. Scott Morrow made the comment on Monday when a new health order came into effect on the Peninsula. The revised order (.pdf) allows houses of worship, retail stores, and beaches to be opened with modifications. The county had entered Phase 2 reopening on May 18. “We are already seeing an upward trend in hospitalizations with the modifications that have already been made. This means that the virus is probably now circulating at higher levels than before, "Morrow said.read more