Reopening of Contra Costa County stores, businesses, camps allows "close customer contact,quot; services – Up News Info San Francisco

MARTINEZ (Up News Info SF) – Contra Costa County is expanding the number of businesses and services that can be reopened in its latest COVID-19 health order that covers shopping, childcare, social gatherings, even protests.

Starting June 3, open-air retail stores, businesses and open-air museums will be allowed to reopen. The order also allows for services that require "close customer contact," such as car washing, house cleaning, and pet grooming.

The nursery and camps for children of all kinds may operate with limitations. Previously, only those who served essential worker children could open.

Libraries may offer sidewalk pickup.

Small gatherings as well as protests of 100 people or less are also allowed under the order.

Contra Costa County has already relaxed restrictions on retail, construction, real estate, and outdoor recreation.

Starting June 15, religious services may resume with some restrictions.

"This last step toward reopening our county is a reflection of our successful collective effort as a community to limit the spread of the virus," said Dr. Chris Farnitano, county health officer in a statement. "I know there is a lot of frustration out there, but it's important to note that interventions like social distancing have saved lives."

As of June 2, 37 people in Contra Costa County have died from COVID-19.

For more information, go to cchealth.org/coronavirus.

This latest COVID-29 health order occurs during a county-wide emergency order imposing a curfew due to riots during protests against the death of George Floyd. Other counties in the Bay Area have issued curfews, including Solano, San Mateo, and Alameda.