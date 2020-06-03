Renny Harlin Ready for Production in Finnish Comedy 'Class Reunion 3' – Up News Info

Renny Harlin, one of Finland's most successful exports to Hollywood that directed people like Culminating moment, The long kiss Good night and Deep blue sea, is switching to his native language for his latest project, the third chapter of the hit comedy series Class meeting

The project aims for a production start date in late June in Finland, local producers Solar Films told Up News Info. This will depend on the availability of the cast and continued consultation on the safety of COVID-19, they noted. The project could become one of the first European features to roll cameras since the near-global production shutdown caused by the pandemic.

Finland has managed to largely curb the spread of the coronavirus, registering 320 deaths to date, which despite its rather small population of 5.5 million still seems favorable compared to other European nations.

Meeting class 3 It will fire with various COVID-19 security measures in place, including having a person specifically assigned to oversee on-set regulations, such as distancing, hygiene regulations, and food service. Harlin is also planning digital solutions for scenes that would require the actors to be in immediate or close proximity, the producers noted.

The picture will star Jaajo Linnonmaa, a popular radio presenter from Finland, famous local actor Aku Hirviniemi and famous comedian Sami Hedberg. It was written by Renny Harlin and Mari Perankoski and will again follow the exploits of three former school friends who meet again at a later event.

Class meeting is a remake of the hit Danish film series Meeting. Finnish versions have been successful at the local box office, registering more than 800,000 admissions.

Producers are Markus Selin and Jukka Helle at Helsinki-based Solar Films. The plan is to release the film in the spring of 2021.

“My first love in life has always been cinema. My second love is Finland. I've been living in Hollywood and Beijing for the last 35 years, making 22 movies, "said Harlin." I felt this summer was the perfect time to go back to my roots and do a crazy, beautiful, boundless comedy with a group of old friends. I made the decision long before the coronavirus changed the world. Now that I have spent the last two and a half months in Finland, I have really had time to rediscover this beautiful country, establish a good creative moment and write two scripts, while I do a virtual pre-production in Class meeting. "

“Very recently, we switched to in-person production meetings, scouting, and casting. We wear masks and keep safe distances, ”he said in production. "It's all about adapting to the situation and making the most of a challenging environment. I look forward to an exciting summer session in the beautiful, clean and safe environment of my homeland. Later in the year, I can't wait to return to China and continue where we left off with my company, Extraordinary Entertainment. "

Harlin's films have represented more than $ 1.1BN at the worldwide box office. His recent projects include Jump trail with Jackie Chan, who raised $ 130 million in China. Meeting class 3 It is his first film in Finnish.

Solar Films is owned by a Scandinavian media company Egmont and Markus Selin.