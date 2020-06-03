Regina King revisits Watchmen and her dream role come true

SISTER NIGHT GETS UP

The role of Angela Abar, a law enforcement officer as a masked heroine named Sister Night in Tulsa, Oklahoma, at a time when masked heroes and vigilantes are banned after the events of the Watchers comic series Following an attack by the white supremacist group inspired by the Rorschach character, officers in Tulsa began wearing masks to hide their identities. The series followed Angela when she uncovered her story linked to some of America's first masked heroes and the 1921 Tulsa race massacre, as well as her relationship with the almighty hero Doctor Manhattan.

To many viewers, the Tulsa racial massacre, sometimes known as the Black Wall Street Massacre, when whites attacked, displaced, and killed black residents and black-owned businesses in the Greenwood area of ​​Tulsa, was something of a what they were not aware of. Not much is taught in history classes, so Watchers it was his first exposure to atrocity.

"I knew it. Fortunately, my mother is a teacher and so we would get lessons on things that were not in the history books," said King. "I think that was one of the things for Damon … it was that he felt so ashamed that he didn't even know it. But the reality is that it was not taught, it was put aside, it was ignored. When the people that they really are those who are inflicting pain and committing the crime are also the journalists, they are the ones who report on it, then, of course, it will be erased. "