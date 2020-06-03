Regina King revisits Watchmen and her dream role come true

If you asked Regina King, the 14-year-old star of 227What she wanted to achieve in her career, she probably wouldn't have claimed to be a three-time Emmy winner, Golden Globe winner, and Oscar winner. Instead, I'd probably tell you that I just wanted to play a superhero. It's been a dream for her since I saw it Spider-Man and his amazing friends, a dream that came true in 2019 with Watchmen.
Now, Watchers he's back with a DVD set (now available) packed with special features, prompting King to revisit his time with Angela Abar, aka Sister Night. Warning, the following contains spoilers for the miniseries created by Damon Lindelof, as well as the exclusive preview of the special features of the previous DVD.
DREAMS OF SUPERHERO
King's first acting job was in comedy 227 opposite Jackée Harry and Marla Gibbs. He was 14 years old when he got the concert and has not stopped working since then. In 2019, he topped Watchmen, an HBO series based on the acclaimed comic book series of the same name, won a Golden Globe and an Oscar, both for If Beale Street could speak. This followed his 2018 Emmy victory for Seven seconds. But in 1985, all this acclaim was the furthest thing from his mind, he just wanted to work.
"You know, I wasn't thinking about it too far in advance, because I was just a kid. I think, more than anything, I was really present and I wanted to do my job and do it well. I was very aware that doing a good job here would possibly determine what it would be. the next thing, or if they were going to want to do something else, another project. But you know, at 14, 15 years old, you see yourself in things like: "I have to do a good job." This is how your mind works to that age … Very present, you know, & # 39; I want to get a gold star now & # 39;. So, that's where I was, "King told E! News. "One thing I'll say that probably stayed constant from 14 until now 49 was that I wanted to play a superhero who never changed. I always wanted to do that."
That opportunity came with Watchers, an experience that was "beyond,quot; your expectations.
"Now this is the question, probably if you were to ask the 14-year-old boy what he wanted him to play, & # 39; Do you want to play Sister Night? & # 39; I thought the name was great, but it wasn't mature enough to understand that someone heroic could have so many complexities. That's why I say that it was beyond what I could have imagined, in a positive way, because all the things I learned since I was a teenager until now, I could use them in some way in Angela ", King said.
SISTER NIGHT GETS UP
The role of Angela Abar, a law enforcement officer as a masked heroine named Sister Night in Tulsa, Oklahoma, at a time when masked heroes and vigilantes are banned after the events of the Watchers comic series Following an attack by the white supremacist group inspired by the Rorschach character, officers in Tulsa began wearing masks to hide their identities. The series followed Angela when she uncovered her story linked to some of America's first masked heroes and the 1921 Tulsa race massacre, as well as her relationship with the almighty hero Doctor Manhattan.
To many viewers, the Tulsa racial massacre, sometimes known as the Black Wall Street Massacre, when whites attacked, displaced, and killed black residents and black-owned businesses in the Greenwood area of Tulsa, was something of a what they were not aware of. Not much is taught in history classes, so Watchers it was his first exposure to atrocity.
"I knew it. Fortunately, my mother is a teacher and so we would get lessons on things that were not in the history books," said King. "I think that was one of the things for Damon … it was that he felt so ashamed that he didn't even know it. But the reality is that it was not taught, it was put aside, it was ignored. When the people that they really are those who are inflicting pain and committing the crime are also the journalists, they are the ones who report on it, then, of course, it will be erased. "
Lindelof began writing the series in 2017, began filming in 2018, and aired in late 2019. Eight months later, Watchers is even more relevant as protests around the world demand systemic changes after the death of George Floyd, an unarmed black man, at the hands of police.
Upon revisiting his work on the series with the Emmy Buzz, King said how he felt about Angela, a type of character he previously said he had never seen before, and that the project has not changed.
"No, not at all because what happens is that I am speaking only from my own experience. Perhaps someone else has seen a character like Angela before and I did not see what they saw, or I did not,quot; Do not receive it in the same way ", King said in an interview before protests began across the country. For King, "someone who has always wanted to play a superhero," the experience was even more special because Sister Night had no "supernatural power," at least not yet, which made the character more "heroic,quot; and a "complex crime fighter,quot;.
"Her origin story, discovering it as we are discovering it, was exciting. And then there are similarities, I dare say something, but between Angela and Batman. And Batman is one of my all-time favorites," she said. So the kid in me loved being able to play a character that has an origin story that is similar to one of the most beloved comic book characters in history, but then being able to turn it around and be right the medium of the things that are happening today, but we can still put it in an alternate universe it was exciting, you know, because I could satiate that wish that I wanted to play a superhero, but I can also feel that I am responsible as a storyteller by being part of something that is holding a mirror. When you can do both, that's pretty exciting. "
THE POWER OF LOVE
Watchers It ended with a bit of suspense. Angela lost her husband, Cal / Dr. Manhattan (Yahya Abdul-Mateen II), but saved the day. At the end of the series, as she repeated the conversations with her late husband, Angela realized that perhaps she had left him a gift. Was it the gift of his great power or something else? She ate an egg and put her foot in the water to see if it had gained its power. Cut to black. Spectators were left to imagine what happened to Angela.
"It's funny because to me, I felt like she fell in love," King said with a smile. "I've always seen it as the best love story. And I think, as a person who loves to watch stories and read stories, that the team of writers was able to infuse a love story into all this craziness, it was a bit Magical in many ways, you know, I'm just like anyone else who's in love with love, just wants to see it prevail the way it does … Playing Angela, when we get to the point where she's going back to her mind of the last moments that she and John were together and then she sees that egg, I saw it as a minor opportunity to inherit the powers of Dr. Manhattan and an opportunity to possibly have one more moment, or possibly a lifetime., with the man who loves. "
Lindelof has said that he would be open to Watchers become an anthology, with no immediate plans for a second season until you have an idea that moved you as much as the first season. King would certainly be open to return to him.
"I would be depressed about something like that if Damon was involved because I know he is going to deal with it. I feel it is very important when you create stories from something that exists, when you use it as canon you have to find a way to tell your own story but still respect and honor the original work and not make the fans hate you for it. And I feel like he succeeded in that. So, I have to believe that if it was to come back, he would do the same, "he said. "So even if there is no Sister Night or if there is only Sister Night in one or two episodes, I think that is the right thing to do."
