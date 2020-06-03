Rare miniature rock art found in Australia

Ancient artists used various techniques to paint images on rock. Sometimes they drew by hand, but other times they placed an object like a hand, a leaf, or a boomerang against the wall and splashed it with paint, leaving a jet of color that surrounded the silhouette of the object. This may sound like a simple way to produce art, but there is new evidence that it could be quite a complex process. People in northern Australia appear to have used beeswax to form miniature stencils to paint on the walls of the Yilbilinji rock shelter in Limmen National Park.

Welcome to Marra Country

The thumbnails are part of a veritable cave art gallery on the ceiling and back walls of Yilbilinji. For thousands of years, people came here to paint people, animals, objects, footprints, dots, and geometric motifs in striking red, yellow, black, and white. There's even a European smoking pipe in the mix, showing that at least some of the paintings must have been created after the arrival of the settlers.

Of the 355 images painted on the walls, only 59 are full-size templates, hand and forearm outlines surrounded by sprays of white pigment (likely made from local kaolin clay). But 17 of those templates are too small to have been done the usual way, splashing a real object with paint to leave a life-size outline on the wall. They represent people, sometimes with boomerangs and shields or with headdresses, crabs, echidna, at least two species of turtles, kangaroo tracks and geometric shapes.

And those miniature stamped paintings are some of the only ones of their kind in the world, except for a small human figure stamped on a cave wall in Indonesia and another on a rock shelter in New South Wales, Australia.

Of course, most of the drawings and paintings left by ancient people are smaller than life-size ones, but it is much easier to draw a reduced version of an auroch or a person than it is. template one. Unless you take the time to make a model or template first, that is. And that seems to be exactly what the Yilbilinji artists did, which is traditionally the domain of the Marra people.

An exterior view of the rocky refuge. Brady et al. 2020

More than 350 rock art motifs adorn the walls and ceiling of the Yilbilinji rock shelter. Brady et al. 2020

Starting at the top left, these patterned images include a person holding a boomerang (6), a person holding a shield (7), a boomerang (8), a crab (9), and a long-necked turtle (10 ). Brady et al. 2020

Brady and his colleagues used these beeswax figures to try to replicate the templates at Yilbilinji, Brady et al. 2020

In which archaeologists care about their beeswax

Archaeologists and anthropologists, working with the Marra Rangers, noted that most of the miniature templates had rounded edges, and looked as if they had been sprayed on something that fit flush with the contours of the rock. That suggested that the stencils may have been somewhat soft and easy to mold, such as clay, resin, or beeswax. And beeswax seems like the most likely option.

Today, Marra and others in northern Australia still use beeswax as an adhesive to repair spears, harpoons, and other tools; Most men carry a ball of beeswax as part of their personal kit, just in case. But children also carry beeswax, which they mold into animals, people, and other objects; Think of it as an organic play dough. Flinders University archaeologist Liam Brady and his colleagues wanted to find out if beeswax forms could also be used to create rock templates, so they decided to play with beeswax.

When it was warm and soft, it only took a couple of minutes to mold the beeswax into a variety of shapes that resembled Yilbilinji templates. Brady and his colleagues glued their beeswax stencils onto a sandstone slab, then splashed it with kaolin white clay paint and water. The results closely resembled Yilbilinji's paintings.

That suggests that beeswax might work, but is this really how Yilbilinji artists made their miniature stencils? Brady and his colleagues were unable to date the paintings or test the walls of the rock shelter for microscopic traces of beeswax, resin, or other soft, sticky material, but hope to return with the proper equipment on a later trip.

What do these miniature motifs mean?

The meaning of the templates is more difficult to understand than how they were made. "No information was obtained on the meaning or potential significance of our Marra collaborators," Brady and colleagues wrote.

For Marra, the Yilbilinji rock refuge is a site associated with Karrimala, one of the ancestral beings who traveled through Australia during dream time to create the mainland landforms, plants, animals and people. Karrimala created the rock shelter and stood on the painted snake-shaped wall. People lived in Yilbilinji in the past; The floor of the rock shelter is still littered with stone tools, grinding stones, and a fireplace surrounded by stones.

At another rock shelter in Limmen National Park, Brady and his colleagues found small beeswax figures still taped to the walls. The Marra men who worked with the archaeologists told them that these figures were involved in a certain ritual, one that they were nervous about even talking about. Men whose families had the correct connections to certain places, and who knew the correct songs to sing, could use images on the walls of those places to magically attack their enemies, Marra's men told Brady and his colleagues.

But they also told archaeologists that Yilbilinji Rock Shelter is not a site associated with such things.

"What's important here is that this discovery adds another dimension to the Australian and global rock art record," said Flinders University archaeologist Amanda Kearney, co-author of the study.

Antiquity, DOI 2020: 10.1038 / 10.15184 / aqy.2020.48 (About DOIs).