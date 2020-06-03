Rapper Lucki denies the rape charge of an anonymous Twitter user

Chicago rapper Lucki denies he raped a woman after an anonymous tweeter accused him of sexual assault. Hot New Hip Hop reported today that a person on Twitter accused the 24-year-old performer of rape.

According to the outlet, Lucki has been accused of raping an unidentified woman while she was in San Diego for the Burning Mad Tour Tour 2 in 2015. Since she came out with her story, the woman has alleged that other women have made similar claims.

On her Twitter account, she wrote that the Chicago artist raped her five years ago and has remained silent since then. She added, "It's forever fucked up." On his social media account, Lucki revealed that he was not going to accept the allegations.

You can see one of his tweets below:

Stop messing with my name. I have a mother and sister who respect how they look at me. Why the hell are you bothering me …? https://t.co/JBE5daoLsP – tune in 💘🖕🏾 (@FLAWLESSLUCKI) June 3, 2020

This would not be the first time that an artist has been accused of abuse. Perhaps more recently, R. Kelly was charged with a string of incredibly heinous sex crimes, including human trafficking and the production and distribution of child pornography.

Mr. Kelly is currently sitting behind bars while awaiting his trial. Kelly's case was another focal point in the #MeToo movement that started in late 2017 with Mr. Harvey Weinstein, who was charged, convicted, and sentenced for abusing several women.

Kelly's reputation was questioned again after a report that the parents of one of the battered women were desperately searching for her daughter and trying to get her back.

Kelly's case came to light especially with the broadcast of Surviving R. Kelly in Lifetime, a documentary series that featured the stories of many of the women involved. These days, the performer has repeatedly tried to get out of jail due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Ad

Kelly and her attorney have requested her release from home confinement on several occasions, stating that if she continued behind bars, it was equivalent to suffering cruel and unusual punishment against the United States Constitution.



CelebrityInsider.org – Post views:

2