Rahul Dubey's landlord questions hero status, says rent is late

Some people simply cannot read the room.

Rahul Dubey, 44, he became a national hero overnight when he protected 70 protestrs escape alleged police violence in Washington, D.C. Monday afternoon. Dubey happily let the unexpected visitors fix wounds, heal his pepper-spattered eyes, charge their phones, and spend the night at his northwest DC home. He even ordered pizza, as policemen prowled his street, accusing protesters of breaking into Dubey's home and even, according to Dubey, spraying pepper. spray through your windows.

Dubey did what many expect the moral means to do in a time of crisis: help those in need, regardless of the possible consequences. "If people like us aren't going to open a door, who the hell is it?" Dubey saying the Washington Post.

But not everyone is impressed by Dubey's heroism. Meet Steven Maviglio: Political consultant, former Democratic staff member, and founder and president of communications firm Forza Communications. He is also an owner.specifically, Dubey's landlord.

Tuesday afternoon DonJustin Kirkland shared a Article He wrote about Dubey providing his home for refuge on Twitter. Maviglio appeared and answered to Kirkland's tweet, "I own that house. A true hero pays his rent to the owner of the house so that I can pay taxes that support our community. "

G / O Media may receive a commission

To no one's surprise, Maviglio's comment, which rates one's heroism for its ability to pay rent on time, was not well received. But his tone deafness continued in a Washington Post Article that was published thirty minutes later.

Maviglio, who lives in Sacramento, told the Send who was worried sickot about the protesters, But about the house. He said he He bought the house in the mid-1990s, but has since converted it into a rental unit managed by a property manager. Maviglio said that both savings and memories are linked to that house where Dubey currently residesSo he watched the events of Monday night unfold in fear.

From the Washington Post:

Around 11 p.m., he called Dubey. It was the first time they spoke, he said. "I just called and said," Hi, I'm the person who owns the house. I just want to make sure it doesn't burn on the ground, "Maviglio told The Post. Dubey assured him that everyone inside was at peace. Maviglio described the conversation as "very cordial" but said he went to sleep with the images in his head of the burning house. "I appreciate what you did. I sympathize with the cause, "said Maviglio, 61." But there was no risk in doing so. It was my property that he was putting at risk. "

That Maviglio did not believe that Dubey was taking any risks by inviting dozens of strangers to his home is incredible: the deadly COVID-19 virus Sweeping the nation has not stopped by protests, and the police have harmed citizens for far less. But Maviglio's simplistic comment did not stop there.

Compounding his concerns, Maviglio said, is that Dubey is three months overdue in rent, a dispute that Dubey disputes. He said he had missed a month because his consulting job had dried up amid the coronavirus pandemic. "I don't mean to belittle the guy, since he's being considered this good Samaritan, but that also means paying the rent," he said.

Complaining about late rent during a pandemic that destroys the economy:and prioritize the structural stability of a home over the life of its occupants and the community he says he cares about:is more than enough to make someone the internet bad boy for the day, and Maviglio did this with ease.

Since then, Maviglio has tried to tweet through criticism, retweeting posts. that contempt Republicans and supports the entire country protests against police brutality after the death of George Floyd. Shortly after posting her tweet suggesting Dubey was not a true hero, he tweeted a Los Angeles Times opinion piece by basketball icon Kareem Abdul-Jabar titled, "Don't you understand the protests? What you're seeing is people pushed to the limit." Ironically, Adbul-Jabar column Condemns the same people that Maviglio has come to represent as the uprisings continue:

I don't want to see looted shops or even burning buildings. But African-Americans have been living in a burning building for many years, choking on the smoke as the flames burned closer and closer. […] So what you see when you see black protesters depends on whether you are living in that burning building or whether you are watching it on TV with a bowl of potato chips on your lap waiting for "NCIS" to start.

It is clear that Maviglio is the type of corn chips.