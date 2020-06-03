Quiver Distribution Grounds "Money Plane" Starring Kelsey Grammer – Up News Info

EXCLUSIVE: Quiver Distribution has secured North American distribution rights to Money plane, the action directed by Andrew Lawrence, starring WWE superstar Adam "Edge" Copeland, Denise Richards, Thomas Jane and Emmy Award winner Kelsey Grammer. Co-written by Lawrence and Tim Schaaf, the film will fly to digital platforms on July 10.

The plot follows Jack Reese (Copeland), a professional thief who has a debt of $ 40 million. The king of the underworld Darius Emmanuel Grouch (Grammer) offers to forgive his debt if Reese commits a final heist: robbing a futuristic casino in the air full of the world's most dangerous criminals. If he fails, his family's life is at stake.

Lawrence also co-stars along with Katrina Norman and Patrick Lamont Jr.

The Taylor & Dodge President Tyler W. Konney and Richard Switzer, who previously collaborated on Black Water starring Jean-Claude Van Damme and Dolph Lundgren, produced the photo. The rights agreement was negotiated by Quiver's Larry Greenberg with Konney.

Money plane It is the perfect thrilling ride for all of us locked up at home, "said Berry Meyerowitz, Quiver Co-President." We look forward to bringing this fun and exciting memory of the great action movies of the '90s to the public. "

"Quiver has assembled an experienced, insightful and positive team with the agility and relationships to win in the new paradigm of national distribution," said Konney. "We couldn't be more confident working with the right partner to bring Money Plane to an audience that will love it."