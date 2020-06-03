Quibi Paid Reese Witherspoon $ 6 Million, Facing Layoffs

Image: Getty

The streaming service Quibi, who in the run-up to its launch announced a list of shows led by people like Zac Efron, Kendall Jenner, Reese witherspoonChrissy Teigen and Sophie Turner seem to have spent their budget on stars rather than staff. A source said Page six That while Witherspoon received a $ 6 million payday for narrating Fierce queens, a nature documentary, that Quibi has implemented layoffs and "cut overtime for its lower-level employees." As specifically related to Fierce queens, The show has been one of the "weakest artists".

Since its launch in April, Quibi has struggled to find its audience, garnering just over a million active users. The app's co-founder, Jeffrey Katzenberg, told New York Times in may the coronavirus is to blame. But perhaps only a shred of guilt can be thrown at the feet of Jim Toth, the second founder and head of content acquisition and talent for Quibi, who is married to Reese Witherspoon. Page Six Reports:

The source told us that Quibi has already cut overtime for his lower-level employees and has left others silent, adding: "The mood is dark." It has now dropped from Apple's top 200 apps, while Sensor Tower, which measures app performance, now has it at 1,007.

Maybe it wasn't the most solid investment to pay someone $ 6 million to talk about a little over an hour of animal imaging. Certainly, many people find that Witherspoon's voice is relaxing and valuable, but perhaps there was a better way to spend a portion of Quibi's $ 1.8 billion budget.