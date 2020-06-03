Quibi drops layoff reports, says senior executives agree to cut salary by 10% – Up News Info

Quibi continues to face headwinds for nearly two months after launch, but the mobile-focused streaming startup has told its staff that reports of impending layoffs are inaccurate.

In an internal memo on Wednesday, founder Jeffrey Katzenberg and CEO Meg Whitman said top executives have agreed to take a 10% pay cut "because it is the right thing to do." The Wall Street Journal He had previously reported that the startup was contemplating layoffs of up to 10% of its 250-person workforce.

"Nothing has changed since our last company meeting two weeks ago," the memo said. “Quibi is in a good financial position. As we said at that meeting, we will look for ways to tighten our belts. We are not laying off staff as part of cost saving measures. We have recently added a dozen new Quibi employees. "

Katzenberg and Whitman also disputed a report by the New York PostPage six says employees were not happy that Reese Witherspoon had earned $ 6 million to narrate a low-rated nature documentary, Fierce queens. "We are satisfied with the performance of Fierce queens"The memo said." The talent compensation was completely inaccurate. We are grateful for Reese's continued support of Quibi.

Investors channeled around $ 1.75 billion into Quibi, which launched as a technology-rich and talented mobile offering capable of connecting advertisers and content creators with elusive viewers ages 18-34. Its name means "quick snacks": short videos that last less than 10 minutes each. While YouTube has abandoned its subscription levels, Quibi headed in the opposite direction, charging $ 5 a month (or $ 8 for an ad-free version).

After a strong round of promotion, with a CES keynote and Super Bowl ads and other high-profile ad purchases, Quibi launched on April 6. His focus on mobile visualization became a liability during the closings of COVID-19 this spring, and not shown on his initial whiteboard he managed to break through.

The company has attracted around 4.5 million app downloads and 1.6 million subscribers, but many have come through a free 90-day trial and the numbers are not meeting initial targets. Katzenberg, who founded the company through its parent entity Wndrco, and Whitman have acknowledged certain missteps but emphasized the company's long-term viability. "We are quite happy where we are," he told Up News Info in May.

Some shows on Quibi have been renewed for additional seasons, and the company has recently announced two new titles, A million thanks and Dismantled.

While the ad inventory ran out, many ad buyers, including those affected by the pandemic, have tried to renegotiate the terms of their investments. Another disturbing development has been a legal battle with Eko over Quibi's Turnsyle technology, which Eko says is based on his proprietary technology. The lawsuit is pending.

Here is the full note:

Good Morning- Many of you have already seen the story on page six of the NY Post. The story was completely inaccurate. We are satisfied with the performance of Fierce queens; Furthermore, the talent compensation was completely inaccurate. We are grateful for Reese's continued support of Quibi. We are proud of the work that Jim Toth and the Content team are doing every day. Their integrity and commitment to their work is unparalleled and we are fortunate to have them on our team. They have delivered engaging content that works very well with our audience. Nothing has changed since our last company meeting two weeks ago. Quibi is in a good financial position. As we said at that meeting, we will look for ways to tighten our belts. We are not laying off staff as part of cost saving measures. We have recently added a dozen new Quibi employees. And when it comes to tightening the belt, our senior leadership team has volunteered to cut 10% of wages because it's the right thing to do. We are excited about the future. As we shared at our most recent company meeting, the best is yet to come. We trust Quibi and the work he is creating every day. As the past few days have shown us, there are many important challenges that we all face, and we are grateful that we can all work together to support each other and create a platform that can celebrate the diverse voices of our community. .

Meg and Jeffrey