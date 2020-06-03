Protesters head to the Confederate monuments, the headquarters of the United Daughters of the Confederation

Women put flower wreaths at a UDC memorial to the Confederate dead in Shiloh. Image: AP

As protests spread across America in the wake of George Floyd's murder, a common theme emerged among the targets in the southern states: Confederate monuments. Activists in Birmingham, Alabama, overthrew a statute and tried to topple an obelisk, the Confederate Monument of Sailors and Soldiers, which had been the subject of legal battles; it has now been withdrawn by the mayor, who promised the crowd would finish the job, leaving behind a bunch of dirt and debris. Another group brake down a statue of Robert E. Lee outside a high school in Montgomery. A protester spray-painted a monument on the Ole Miss campus labeling it with the phrase "spiritual genocide," and several sites were labeled along Monument Avenue in Richmond, created to honor the so-called heroes of the Confederacy and studded with statutes of men like the Confederate general J.E.B. Stuart and Jefferson Davis, who now sport new graffiti.

However, the most symbolic thing was that the protesters left their mark on the institution that has done much to perpetuate the mythology of the Lost Cause that encouraged these statues and, in many cases, installed them: The United Daughters of the Confederation (UDC) . Founded as a social organization for women to support Confederate veterans who still live and glorify their memory, it is now an open membership organization for descendants of Confederate veterans and those who provided "material aid to the cause." Consequently, it is an almost completely white institution. Its Richmond headquarters, dedicated in 1957, was briefly burned earlier this week and was covered in graffiti. It was an unsurprising choice of target, and a reminder of the centuries-old legacy that protesters fight and how we came to live in a country where "Black Lives Matter" may be a controversial statement.

Founded in 1894, the UDC's explicit purpose was "to collect and preserve material for a truthful history of war between the Confederate States and the United States of America," as well as to honor the memory of those who fought for the Confederacy and the women who supported them. For the UDC, "true history" meant the perpetuation of the mythology of the Lost Cause; It was their guiding mission, and they were highly successful.

Chapters located in the United States installed Confederate monuments throughout the South, a deliberate statement about who was in charge, an exclusive claim of public space exclusively for the use of white people. They formed children's history books, determining how generations of southern whites would understand the Civil War. "They were the leaders of the Lost Cause in the 20th century, and they turned it into a movement about vindication," said historian Karen Cox. saying Vox in a video about the group's history. And the myth of the Lost Cause redirected slavery's attention to the "sacrifice" and "rights of the states" of the southerners, disinfecting the brutal reality of the pre-war south, a regime based on the violent exploitation of blacks . It was a vital table in the Jim Crow worldview.

And, also, protecting the vulnerable southern white woman has been the pretext for countless acts of violence against blacks for decades. May 31 was the 99th anniversary of the Tulsa Massacre, when Oklahoma whites destroyed the community known as Black Wall Street in an orgy of racial violence and, yes, looting. It all started because a black elevator operator allegedly attacked a white woman, or maybe he just stepped on her foot or touched her His arm. Local whites essentially razed the thriving Greenwood neighborhood, a haven of black self-determination, burning dozens of blocks and killing hundreds of black people, including dropping turpentine bombs from planes over their heads. The Atlanta racial riots of 1906 began with the newspaper reports Alleged attacks by black men on white women, but in the context of ongoing political debates about, once again, the possibility, the threat, of increasing black prosperity. Between 20 and 45 black Atlantans died in the violence that followed, and it took years for the black community to recover.

Neither the Atlanta race riots nor the Tulsa massacre were isolated incidents, but rather part of a larger historical pattern, as whites tightened their control over the south in the form of Jim Crow and many black Americans fled to the cities of the north. Tulsa followed in the footsteps of the famous Red Summer of 1919, a season of sustained racial violence in the aftermath of World War I, often against black veterans specifically, fueled by the unacceptable image of black men who had served with distinction in Europe in American uniform, the Harlem Hellfighters were awarded Croix de Guerre, returning to fight for his rights at home. It was an era of riots, and it was also, perhaps, the height of the power and sense of mission of the UDC.

In its talk on all the noble sacrifices that southern women had made for the cause and their work to enshrine a heroic vision of the Confederacy, the UDC was working to restore the considerable pre-war benefits that were realized for women. loyal white. Before the Civil War, many white women had a financial interest in the institution of slavery, an ugly story widely documented by scholar Stephanie E. Jones-Rogers in They were his property. And long after the technical abolition of slavery, they materially benefited from a racial hierarchy that kept whites at the top and blacks in the south at the bottom. During the creation of the modern framework of labor law in the 1930s, for example, southern legislators struggled to Exclude Farm and domestic workers, helping to ensure that southern white women had continuous access to a pool of cheap labor with few legal resources to clean their floors, cook their food and raise their children.

But what they really got, of course, was power: the power to point out and say that a black man had harassed them or that a black woman had upset them and demand a violent force that was paramilitary or simply sanctioned by the state. It gave them a place in the southern racial hierarchy. It is not the first place, of course, but it is still the power of life and death. The violence was committed on behalf of white women, but it was also committed at their behest. The woman whose prosecution killed 14-year-old Emmitt Till admitted decades later. she had lied.

This is also not a phenomenon of the 1910s, nor is it limited to the UDC. White women in the south, but also across the country, have been the ones to enforce white supremacy and the narratives that reinforce it, as Elizabeth Gillespie McRae argues. Mothers of mass resistance, focusing on the battles over school dropout. "White women took central roles in the discipline of their communities according to the Jim Crow rules and were central to the massive resistance to racial equality," McRae wrote, adding that, "These women ensured that racial segregation was leaked into the corners of public and private life affairs, congressional campaigns and PTA meetings, cotton politics and home economics, and textbook debates and daycare decisions. ”It was the Daughters of the American Revolution who I would not leave Marian Anderson performs in her concert hall in 1939, not at UDC.

However, the headquarters of the United Daughters of the Confederacy is a temple to white rule, perpetuated by decades of moonlight and magnolia romance. It's a giant and outsized reminder of the systems that brought us to this place, and the ways those systems shape the way we see and think, framing the conversation for police officers to recklessly deploy lethal force in full force. , militarized State backing embodies order, yet breaking the window of a luxury handbag store is a form of violence. The mythology of the lost cause helped create a world where the bodies of white women are a vital political support Donald Trump, but a team of police officers can break into Breanna Taylor's apartment and shoot her dead and it's just a mistake, not a murder. And fixing this requires a clear calculation of how we got here.